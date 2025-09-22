New York Red Bulls Midfielder Rafael Mosquera Called into Panama's FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Roster

Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls midfielder Rafael Mosquera named to Panama's FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 roster, the Panama Football Federation announced today.

Mosquera, 20, has played the last three seasons with NYRB II, where he has made 47 career appearances and tallied 11 goals and 12 assists. This season, the midfielder has made 19 MLS NEXT Pro appearances and has scored seven goals and dished out 10 assists. His 10 assists this season currently ranks tied for second-most in MLS NEXT Pro. He made his first career appearance with the Red Bulls on July 26 against Chicago Fire FC and signed a first-team contract on August 21, 2025.

Prior to New York, Mosquera spent two seasons with C.D. Plaza Amador of Liga Panamena de Futbol, making 12 appearances. He scored his first career goal with the club on April 6, 2023, against Portos del Este. The winger tallied his first career assist in a 2-0 win over Tauro FC on April 23, 2023. Mosquera made his debut on May 8, 2021, against Alianza FC at 15 years and 349 days old, making him the third-youngest player to debut in club history.

Mosquera has represented Panama on the international stage on multiple occasions. He made his senior national team debut against Chile in an international friendly on February 9, 2025. He has also featured for the Panama U-15, U-20, and U-23 Youth National Teams. Mosquera represented Panama at the 2024 U-20 CONCACAF Championships, where he scored three goals and tallied an assist that helped qualified them to the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the seventh time in their nation's history.

Mosquera and Panama were drawn into Group B and will face Paraguay, Ukraine, and Korea Republic at Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander in Valparaiso, Chile. They will begin the group stage of their U-20 World Cup campaign on Saturday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET against Paraguay. After, Panama will face Ukraine on Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The squad will wrap up group play against Korea Republic on Friday, October 3 at 4:00 p.m. ET.







