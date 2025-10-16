New York Red Bulls Forward Julian Hall and Goalkeeper Aidan Stokes Named to United States U-17 National Team Roster for 2026 U-17 FIFA World Cup

Published on October 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls forward Julian Hall and goalkeeper Aidan Stokes have been named to the United States U-17 National Team roster for the upcoming 2026 FIFA U-17 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, U.S. Soccer announced today.

Hall, 17, has made 25 MLS appearances this season for the Red Bulls, where he has logged 653 minutes played and scored one goal. He made his first career MLS start this season on March 8, which made him the third-youngest player in franchise history to make their first MLS start at 16 years, 349 days old. The Manhattan, N.Y. native also made three starts during the 2025 Leagues Cup and he became the youngest goal scorer in an international competition at 17 years, 132 days old after scoring in a 1-1 draw against C.F. Monterrey.

On the international stage, Hall has represented the USYNT at the U-15 and U-17 levels. He has appeared in four friendly matches, logging a total of 228 minutes played. The forward scored in a matchup against Canada on June 7.

Stokes, 17, has made 23 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro for New York Red Bulls II this year. The goalkeeper has recorded six clean sheets, which ranked tied for fourth in MLS NEXT Pro. He was named the MLS NEXT Pro May Goalkeeper of the Month after making 13 saves and earning two shutouts in five starts ruing the month of May.

The Totowa, N.J. native has made six career appearances for the United States U-17's over the last year. The goalkeeper started in two matches against Germany and Slovakia in the 2024 Vaclaav Jezek Cup in Mikulov, Czech Republic. Stokes also previously represented the U-17 USYNT in April 2023 where he made two starts in friendlies against England and Spain. The goalkeeper has made five appearances for U-16 Wales, and one appearance with U-17 England.

The United States U-17 will begin their U-17 World Cup campaign on November 5 facing off against Burkina Faso U-17. They will round out group stage with matches against Tajikistan U-17 on November 8 and Czech Republic U-17 on November 11.







