Jack Kortkamp Selected to USA Roster for U-17 World Cup

Published on October 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp has been selected to the United States U-17 Men's National Team for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, taking place in Qatar from Nov. 3-27.

Kortkamp will join a 21-player squad assembled by USA U-17 head coach Gonzalo Segares for the headline event, which will see the Americans begin Group I play on Nov. 5 against Burkina Faso before facing Tajikistan on Nov. 8 and Czechia on Nov. 11. All three group stage matches will be held at the Aspire Zone in Al Rayyan, Qatar, while also airing in English via FOX Sports platforms, with specific channels to be confirmed at a later date.

2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup: USA Group Stage Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 5 vs. Burkina Faso (10:15 a.m. CT; Universo, Peacock)

Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Tajikistan (9:45 a.m. CT; Telemundo, Peacock)

Tuesday, Nov. 11 vs. Czechia (9:45 a.m. CT; Universo, Peacock) Kortkamp, a regular member of the U-17 Men's National Team during the 2024-25 cycle, is set to become the first Sporting player to compete in the FIFA U-17 World Cup since Gianluca Busio in 2019. The 17-year-old keeper was part of the U.S. team that qualified for the World Cup in February by finishing atop Group F in the 2025 Concacaf U-17 World Cup Qualifiers in Costa Rica. The U-17 squad will begin pre-camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 21 before transitioning to Qatar on Nov. 1.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2008, are age-eligible for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Segares selected 19 players born in 2008, including Kortkamp, and two born in 2009. The roster features players from 15 clubs, including 17 from 11 different MLS outfits.

The 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup will be the first of five straight U-17 World Cups held in Qatar from 2025-2029. It also features an expanded 48-team field for the first time. Those 48 teams are divided into 12 groups, with the top two finishers in each group and the eight best third-place finishers advancing to the Round of 32. From there, the tournament will feature a knockout bracket to the tournament final.

All group stage matches through the semifinals will be played at the Aspire Zone in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup Final be played on Nov. 27 at the 50,000-seat Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

A product of the Sporting KC Academy, Kortkamp signed with Sporting as a Homegrown Player last December to become the youngest active goalkeeper in MLS. He appeared in three preseason matches in January before joining the U.S. U-17s for the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers, which saw the Americans win all three matches.

Kortkamp has participated in four U-17 training camps plus the Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers during the 2024-2025 cycle. Last September, he featured twice for the U-17s against Czech Republic and Slovakia at the Vaclav Jezek Tournament in Mukolov, Czech Republic. Two months later, he joined longtime teammate and Sporting KC homegrown defender Ian James for a U-17 training stint in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Born in Oakville, Canada, and raised in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Kortkamp first represented the United States at a U-15 training camp in October 2022 at Compass Minerals National Performance Center, the world-class training home of Sporting KC. He made his U.S. U-15 debut in April 2023 with starts in friendlies against England and Japan in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

Kortkamp earned his first selection to the U.S. U-16 Men's National Team in April 2024 for a Florida training camp alongside James. The duo returned to the U-16 squad the following month for a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they notably faced Argentina in a friendly.

Kortkamp developed in the Sporting KC Academy, competing at the U-14 through U-19 levels from 2021-2024. He signed an amateur contract with Sporting KC II in May 2024 and earned his SKC II debut the following month for his first of three MLS NEXT Pro starts, including a home victory over LAFC 2 in the 2024 season finale. The 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign saw Kortkamp make a team-leading 46 saves in 12 starts for Sporting KC II.

USA FIFA U-17 WORLD CUP ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Hometown)

Goalkeepers (3): Jack Kortkamp (Sporting Kansas City; Olathe, Kan.), William Lodmell (Sporting Lisbon/POR; Lisbon, Portugal), Aidan Stokes (New York Red Bulls; Totowa, N.J.)

Defenders (6): Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Jordan Griffin (Philadelphia Union; West Chester, Pa.), Pedro Guimaraes (Orange County SC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Ramiz Hamouda (Birmingham Legion; Lincoln, Neb.), Enrique Martinez (LA Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Gio Villa (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.)

Midfielders (6): Maximo Carrizo (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Luca Moisa (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Cooper Sanchez (Atlanta United; Holly Springs, Ga.), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Jude Terry (LAFC; San Diego, Calif.), Mateo Tsakiris (LA Galaxy; Saratoga, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Chase Adams (Columbus Crew; Naperville, Ill.), Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund/GER; El Segundo, Calif.), Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls, New York, N.Y.), Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union; Huntsville, Ala.), Kellan LeBlanc (Philadelphia Union; Royersford, Pa.)







