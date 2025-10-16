D.C. United Signs 15-Year-Old Forward Oscar Avilez as a Homegrown Player

Published on October 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed 15-year-old Academy forward Oscar Avilez as a Homegrown Player through 2028 with options in 2029 and 2030. Avilez becomes the 22nd Homegrown signing in club history and joins midfielders Jackson Hopkins and Gavin Turner in addition to forward Kristian Fletcher as one of four Homegrown Players on the current roster.

"Oscar's journey is a reflection of the investment and infrastructure we've built across our Academy," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "The close proximity of our Academy to the first team and the resources provided through our residential program have allowed him to accelerate his growth in a supportive and professional environment. At just 15 years old, our focus will be on protecting Oscar's development and surrounding him with the right tools, people, and structure to ensure his long-term success."

The signing marks another milestone for the D.C. United Academy, further highlighting the club's commitment to developing and advancing local talent through its Pathway to Pro model.

Avilez joined the D.C. United Academy in November 2024 from Virginia Rush Soccer Club and has represented the Black-and-Red at the U-15, U-16, and U-18 levels, making 39 appearances with 12 goals and six assists. Earlier this year, he recorded a hat trick in the MLS NEXT Flex Tournament against the Houston Dynamo, one of several standout performances that underscored his progression through the ranks.

"Oscar's talent creates this opportunity, but his commitment, sacrifice and hard work have made this a reality for him. He has consistently displayed his potential on the pitch, and he has the character to continue to develop and make an impact at the next level." said Kevin Flanagan, D.C. United Director of Academy and Player Development. "His development through multiple age groups reflects not only his commitment, but also the effectiveness of our Academy system in preparing young players for the demands of the next level. We would also like to thank Virginia Rush Soccer Club for the important role they played in Oscar's early development and for being a strong partner in helping us identify and nurture local talent."

Avilez, who earned his first U.S. Under-16 Youth National Team call-up this past September, is of Honduran descent and was born in Choluteca, Honduras. His signing serves as another step in strengthening the connection between D.C. United and the region's diverse soccer communities, including the club's continued relationship with the Honduran fan base.

Oscar Avilez

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Choluteca, Honduras

Country: Honduras/United States

Birthdate: 03/16/2010

Age: 15

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 145 lbs.

Status: Homegrown

Transaction: D.C. United has signed Academy forward Oscar Avilez as a Homegrown player through 2028 with options in 2029 and 2030.







