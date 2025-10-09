Audi Field to Host College Football Game Between Howard University and Norfolk State University Presented by AT&T on November 22

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Audi Field will host a college football showdown between Howard University and Norfolk State University on Saturday, November 22, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Presented by AT&T, the game will air live on ESPN+. As the home of the Truth and Service Classic for the past five years, Audi Field has become a proud stage for HBCU football in the nation's capital. This matchup will mark the first regular season college football game ever hosted at the venue, as well as Norfolk State's first appearance at Audi Field, led by NFL legend and first-year Head Coach Michael Vick. They'll face Howard University and Head Coach Larry Scott in what promises to be one of the most anticipated HBCU college football events of the year.

Tickets for the game between Howard University and Norfolk State at Audi Field will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, October 8. Season Ticket Members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale window beginning at 10 a.m. ET today, with tickets available to the general public starting at 12 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

"We're excited to see Howard University Football back for a second game this year and we're excited to welcome Norfolk State University to Audi Field for the first time in what promises to be an incredible afternoon of HBCU football," said Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations. "These events have become a powerful showcase of culture, tradition, and community pride, and we're honored to provide a stage that celebrates HBCU excellence here in the nation's capital."

The matchup marks Howard University's sixth all-time football game at Audi Field and its second in 2025. This will be the 31st all-time meeting between the two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) foes with Howard leading the series 20-10. The last meeting between the Bison and Spartans was on Oct. 26, 2024, when Norfolk State narrowly edged Howard 21-20 at Howard's Greene Stadium. This rivalry spans 44 years with the first ever meeting between these two historic programs being on Oct. 31, 1981, in a 49-28 Howard University victory.

Now, Howard returns to Audi Field to take on Norfolk State University, led by head coach Michael Vick. The Newport News native, four-time NFL Pro Bowler, and one of Virginia's most celebrated athletes took charge of the Spartans ahead of the 2025 season. Vick has quickly infused the program with energy, emphasizing a high-powered offense and aggressive play style while reconnecting Norfolk State to its proud football roots in the Commonwealth.

"Our guys have worked all year for moments like this," said Michael Vick, head coach of Norfolk State University. "To close the season at Audi Field, a big-time stage in front of our fans and alumni in D.C., means a lot to our program. It's another chance to represent Norfolk State the right way, embrace the moment, compete hard, and make Spartan Nation proud."

The Howard Bison football program dates back to the early 1900s and its rich history includes two Black College National Championships, two Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) championships, and three MEAC championships, including a 1993 undefeated season. The team, which continues to build upon recent success under Head Coach Larry Scott, including back-to-back MEAC titles in 2022 and 2023, began their 2025 season on the road with an exciting 10-9 win over Florida A&M University in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Bison, coming off a bye last week, currently hold a 3-2 record.

"Playing at Audi Field always means a lot to our players, alumni, and fans," said Larry Scott, head coach of Howard University. "Our program continues to grow stronger each year, and facing a respected opponent led by Coach Vick adds even more excitement. These moments highlight the best of HBCU football - talent, tradition, and togetherness."

The Norfolk State Spartans boast a rich football history dating back to 1935. The program captured the 2011 MEAC Championship and made its first NCAA Division I FCS Playoff appearance that same year. Norfolk State has produced numerous NFL players and remains committed to developing future leaders both on and off the field.

Fans can expect a weekend filled with music, culture, and community celebration, as Audi Field continues to serve as a gathering place for events that honor the history and impact of historically Black colleges and universities across the nation.

To register your interest in attending the game or any of the weekend's additional activities, visit www.audifield.com.







