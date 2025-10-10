Fans Encouraged to Arrive Early as Sounders FC Unveils Leagues Cup 2025 Championship Banner Ahead of Fan Appreciation Match on Saturday, October 11

RENTON, WASH. - As Sounders FC prepares to host Real Salt Lake in its regular-season home finale on Saturday, October 11 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM), fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy a heavy slate of matchday activities surrounding the Rave Green's annual Fan Appreciation Match, presented by matchday sponsor Providence. In addition to celebrating the Sounders FC faithful for their season-long support, the club is unveiling its Leagues Cup 2025 championship banner in the Lumen Field rafters prior to kickoff.

Tickets to attend Saturday's match vs. RSL can be purchased HERE. Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to be in their seats by 6:20 p.m. PT to see the banner drop during a special pre-match ceremony.

On August 31, the Rave Green defeated Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF 3-0 in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final in front of record crowd of 69,314 fans, the highest-attended Sounders FC home match in club history. With the win, Seattle became the first MLS team to capture all five major North American soccer trophies (MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup). Sounders FC now has a total of nine major trophies in its cabinet since joining the league in 2009, three more than any other MLS club in that span.

Saturday's match brings the club and its supporters together to celebrate a historic moment in American soccer, with fans in attendance able to witness the Leagues Cup title immortalized among the club's other achievements in the stadium's rafters.

Additional details on Saturday's Fan Appreciation match celebrations can be found below.

FAN APPRECIATION MATCH, PRESENTED BY MATCHDAY SPONSOR PROVIDENCE

Sounders FC celebrates its loyal supporters this Saturday with the annual Fan Appreciation Match, presented by matchday sponsor Providence. Throughout the match, the Rave Green honor the unique bond between the club and its fans, recognizing their impact for going above and beyond the role of spectators. Matchday includes a special pre-match presentation to thank fans, along with a wide variety of special activities and giveaways throughout the evening.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, with those attending encouraged to arrive early and take full advantage of the different offerings around the stadium. This year's fan giveaways include the following:

Gate giveaway of 10,000 bandanas, courtesy of Providence.

100 Sounders FC x American Family Insurance Beanie Hats, courtesy of AFI.

50 Sounders FC x Puget Sound Energy Backpacks, courtesy of PSE.

One Emerald Queen Casino experience package, including two concert tickets to any concert, an overnight stay at EQC Tacoma Hotel and a $100 Slahal Rooftop Dining credit, courtesy of EQC.

One year of Sparkling ICE, courtesy of Sparkling ICE.

500 $5 Gift Cards, courtesy of Starbucks.

500 clear drawstring bags, courtesy of Discount Tire.

Two free sets of four tires, courtesy of Continental Tire.

One free night stay, courtesy of Lotte Hotel.

Five $150 gift cards, courtesy of adidas.

20 $50 Gift Cards, courtesy of Arena Sports.

50 Grimmace T-Shirts, courtesy of McDonald's.

One Sounders FC Team Signed Jersey, courtesy of Providence.

Additionally, there will be three Sounders FC-branded claw machines, two located in Olympic Hall and one on East Main.

Claw machines will be filled with clear balls, each one containing a prize ranging from seat upgrades to sunglasses.

Members of Sammy's Squad, Vamos Members, as well as Season Ticket Members will receive one claw machine token at each meeting location.

Throughout the stadium, fans have a chance to get one additional token by participating in each of the club's gameday activations including the Providence Challenge, Crossbar Challenge, Soccer Skee-ball, Target Kick, as well as AmFam and Sparkling Ice Poster Making.

In Alliance Member Central, former Sounders and Brand Ambassadors Brad Evans and Steve Zakuani are broadcasting live from 5:30 - 6:15 p.m. PT. Saturday's national anthem is being performed by matchday staple Johnathan Wright, while the "Scarves Up!" moment is led by 2025 Sounders FC "Fan of the Year."

At the conclusion of the match, Sounders FC players will thank fans for their support by handing out carnations - the club's symbol of the relationship between its players and fans. The association between the Sounders and carnations dates to 1974, when players first handed out the flowers to fans as a recognition of support. The tradition continues to this day at the Fan Appreciation Match. Tickets to attend the club's match vs. Real Salt Lake on Saturday, October 11 can be purchased HERE, with single-match tickets remaining.

For further information regarding any of the activities mentioned here, please contact a member of Sounders FC Communications. To learn more about Sounders FC matchdays, health and safety and how to be prepared to attend a match, visit SoundersFC.com/Matchday/Know-Before-You-Go.







