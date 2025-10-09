Join Us for a Special Tribute to Jordi Alba's Legendary Career this Saturday at Chase Stadium

Published on October 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







This Saturday, Oct. 11 join us for a special tribute at Chase Stadium as Inter Miami CF commemorates Jordi Alba's remarkable career post-game following the Club's MLS regular season last home game against the Atlanta United (7:30 p.m. ET kick off)! After the final whistle, make sure to stay in your seats for the tribute for the legendary Spanish defender, who will retire at the end of the current season.

Don't miss out on the thrilling matchup at Chase Stadium and special tribute for Jordi! Secure your tickets HERE while supplies last!

Since joining Inter Miami CF in 2023, Jordi has been an important part of the Club's journey, bringing his trademark speed, accuracy, and winning mindset to the left side. His experience and leadership have played a big role on and off the field, helping the team win both the Supporters' Shield and the Leagues Cup. Altogether, he's made 95 appearances in all competitions, adding 14 goals and 38 assists.

The team now looks forward to his continued impact during the final stretch of the season, which will close out an incredible career filled with success and memories at both FC Barcelona and with the Spanish National Team, one that truly marks him as one of the best left backs in history.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.