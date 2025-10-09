Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Chase and the Final Regular Season Match at Chase Stadium

Get ready for a night to remember, as Inter Miami CF celebrates YOU this Saturday during the Club's Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Chase! The festivities will take place at Inter Miami's last regular-season game at Chase Stadium this Saturday, October 11, as the team hosts Atlanta United FC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Prematch Activations

Baptist Health Community Field

Pura Vida: Get ready for the Pura Vida Beach Club on the Baptist Health Community Field! Play Plinko to win premiums like totes, pouches, and socks, customize your own hat at the Hat Bar, snap a branded polaroid, and sample wellness shots and almond butter energy bites!

Florida Blue: Experience giant game inflatables and grab our Florida Blue co-branded items like wallets, keychains, sunglasses, and more!

Cafe Bustelo: Swing by the Cafe Bustelo stand at the Baptist Health Community Field to try their fan favorite coffee products.

Old Spice: Test your soccer skills with a Teqball tournament provided by Old Spice.

Ticketmaster: Come to the Baptist Health Community Field for your chance to receive a special surprise from Ticketmaster!

Chase Stadium Fan Zone

Chase: Celebrate the last Regular Season home match at Chase Stadium with the Chase team in the Fan Zone! Chase will have a photo booth where photos will be printed onsite for fans to take home as a keepsake. Their team will also be handing out co-branded giveaways so make sure to stop by!

Heineken: Test your soccer skills at the Heineken soccer truck in the Fan Zone! Heineken's team will also be selling Heineken products (must be 21+ years old to purchase, please enjoy responsibly).

Royal Caribbean: Stop by the Royal Caribbean Fan Zone activation to play the Royal Iconic Shot, Sub Soccer Tables, and get a photo in front of their giant inflatable Inter Miami CF jersey and life size player cutouts!

Commemorative Chase Stadium Pennant

The first 10,000 fans to enter Chase Stadium will receive a commemorative Chase Stadium pennant, honoring the Club's final regular season match in its first home.

Thank You Rally Towels

Every fan will get a commemorative pink co-branded Thank You rally towel in the stadium, as an additional token of appreciation for their tireless support during the 2025 season.

Postmatch Special Moment

There will be a special post-match presentation, so stay in your seats. You will hear from Inter Miami CF owners, see a recognition for Jordi Alba, and you could be one of the lucky ones to catch a prize thrown out by the players during their appreciation lap. And on your way out of the stadium, Splendor will be providing free water bottles.

Don't miss the special occasion! Grab your tickets HERE to celebrate your loyalty and support, and the landmark that started it all, Chase Stadium!







