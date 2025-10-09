LAFC Defeats Toronto FC 2-0 for Sixth Straight Win in Regular Season Home Finale

Published on October 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC extended its winning streak to six games, one shy of equalling a club record, with a 2-0 defeat of Toronto FC at BMO Stadium on Wednesday night. Jeremy Ebobisse and Frankie Amaya scored on either side of halftime in the final home game of the regular season for LAFC, moving the club into third place in the Western Conference.

With the win, LAFC is now 17-7-8 on the season for 59 points. With two games remaining in the regular season, the club is now one point behind both San Diego and Vancouver for the top spot in the Western Conference with a game in hand on San Diego. LAFC finishes the regular season with an 11-4-2 record at home, taking 35 of a possible 51 points at BMO Stadium.

With Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga, the scorers of LAFC's last 18 goals heading into the game, away on international duty, Ebobisse made his first start in league play since July 16. In the 13th minute, he gave the home side a 1-0 lead, taking the ball off the foot of Alonso Coello and racing in on goal alone before slotting a shot past Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson to put LAFC in front.

The score stayed that way until midway through the second half when Amaya doubled the LAFC lead with his first-ever goal for the club. Timothy Tillman poked the ball away from TFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes, allowing Eddie Segura to collect the loose ball and quickly play it forward to Amaya on the right. Amaya took one touch to get into the box before beating Johnson at the near post with a low, right-footed shot to make the score 2-0.

Hugo Lloris and the LAFC defense made the lead last, helping the club register its third consecutive clean sheet and extend its streak of consecutive minutes without a goal conceded to 346 minutes.

LAFC looks to extend an MLS-best 11-game road unbeaten streak in MLS play when it returns to action on Sunday, October 12 against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. That game kicks off at 4 p.m. PT and can be seen live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with radio coverage available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, KYPA 1230 AM (Korean), and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish).

NOTES

With the win, LAFC has won six consecutive games and is now 17-7-8 on the season for 59 points, including an 11-4-2 mark at BMO Stadium.

Heading into the MLS Cup Playoffs, LAFC is 16-4-4 in all competitions at BMO Stadium this year. In addition to an 11-4-2 mark in the league, LAFC was also 3-0-0 at home in the Concacaf Champions Cup, 1-0-2 at home in Leagues Cup and defeated Club América in the FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Game.

LAFC's 35 points at home this season are the fourth-most in club history.

With 59 points, LAFC is one point shy of reaching the 60-point plateau for the fourth time in its eight seasons in MLS.

LAFC's six-game winning streak is one shy of tying the longest winning streak in club history. The club won seven straight games from July 17 - Aug. 16, 2022. LAFC also won six straight league games during the 2024 season between May 11 and June 15.

In MLS play, LAFC is now 14-1-2 when scoring first and 10-0-2 when leading at the half.

LAFC is unbeaten all-time against Toronto FC, going 2-0-1 against the Canadian club. This was the first meeting between the two sides since September 2019.

Hugo Lloris made three saves for his 11th clean sheet of the season. He is tied for the second-most shutouts in MLS this season and one shy of equaling his total from 2024.

LAFC has not allowed a goal in the last 346 minutes of play, dating back to September 21 against Real Salt Lake. This is the second longest shutout streak of the season for LAFC, eclipsed only by a 376-minute streak from June 29 until July 19.

Jeremy Ebobisse made his first start since July 16 and scored his first goal for LAFC since May 14 against Seattle. He now has four goals this season.

Ebobisse is the first LAFC player besides Denis Bouanga or Son Heung-Min to score for the club since Mathieu Choinière scored LAFC's second goal in a 2-0 win at New England on August 16.

Ebobisse is now one goal shy of his seventh consecutive season with five league goals or more.

Frankie Amaya scored his first goal for LAFC in the 67th minute, coming in his 26th game in all competitions for the club since being acquired on loan from Liga MX side Toluca in April.

That goal was Amaya's 10th regular-season goal in MLS, having scored once for FC Cincinnati and eight times for the New York Red Bulls.

Eddie Segura was credited with his first assist of the season on Amaya's goal. This was the fifth regular-season assist of his MLS career and first since October 5, 2024 at Sporting Kansas City.

LAFC has now scored 499 goals in 258 all-time regular season games. Needing just one goal to reach 500, the club is on track to become the quickest team in MLS history to reach 500 all-time goals. D.C. United currently holds the record, scoring the 500th goal in its history in its 295th game.

Alexandru Bǎluțǎ and Jailson each came on as second half substitutes to make their LAFC debuts.

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo, who announced in April that he will depart the club at the end of the 2025 season, now has a 45-12-11 regular-season home record while in charge of the club.

With 71 all-time regular season wins, Cherundolo ranks 27th in wins in MLS history.

LAFC will play its final two games of the regular season on the road, travelling to Austin and Colorado before beginning play in the MLS Cup Playoffs. LAFC is currently in the midst of an 11-game road unbeaten streak, going 5-0-6 in that time. The MLS record road unbeaten streak is 12 games, set by FC Dallas during the 2010 season. LAFC last lost on the road on April 5, falling 1-0 at Houston.







