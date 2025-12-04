LAFC Signs Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to Contract Extension

Published on December 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that the club has re-signed goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to a one-year contract extension through 2026 with an option for 2027.

"Hugo has been an incredible leader and standard-bearer for our team since the day he arrived," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "We're thrilled to have reached an agreement for him to remain with the club. Hugo is a person of exceptional character and quality, on and off the field, and he continues to set the tone in our locker room with his experience, professionalism, and winning mentality. His presence is invaluable as we push for even greater success. We couldn't be happier that Hugo, Marine, and their family will continue to be a part of LAFC."

Lloris, 38, originally signed with LAFC in December 2023 after spending over a decade with English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. Since joining the Black & Gold, he has made 91 appearances for the club across all competitions, including 65 MLS regular-season starts in as many appearances. He served as captain for the second half of the 2025 campaign after Aaron Long sustained a season-ending injury. In total, the French legend has played over 8,000 minutes for LAFC while recording 33 clean sheets. He also contributed two assists in the team's 2024 Leagues Cup run, helping the club reach the final against the Columbus Crew.

"I'm pleased to carry on my journey with LAFC," Lloris said. "From the start, I recognized the ambition of this club and the strong culture among players, staff, and supporters. I came here to compete, to keep playing at a high level and help this club fight for titles - and this environment is the right fit for me at this stage of my career. I appreciate the trust LAFC has shown in me, and my family and I have settled well in Los Angeles. I look forward to the season ahead and to continuing to give my best for the club."

The Nice, France, native is LAFC's all-time regular-season leader in wins, shutouts, and games played in goal. He has appeared in two finals for the Black & Gold and helped the club win the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Lloris was also selected as a 2024 MLS All-Star in his debut season.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest French players of all time, Lloris has appeared in a record 145 matches for his country and registered 63 international shutouts. He helped lead France to two consecutive World Cup finals, winning the 2018 World Cup and finishing in second place in the 2022 World Cup. Lloris holds the record for most appearances by a goalkeeper in FIFA World Cup history (20 matches) after appearing in four World Cups. He also captained France to a runner-up finish in the 2016 UEFA Euros and played in the 2012 and 2020 editions of the tournament.

A nine-time UEFA Champions League participant, Lloris appeared in 70 career Champions League matches and 31 total Europa League games.

Lloris joined Tottenham on Aug. 31, 2012, and enjoyed a stellar career in North London, appearing in 447 matches and tallying 151 clean sheets across all competitions. He played in 361 English Premier League games, registering 128 shutouts. Lloris, along with current LAFC teammate Son Heung-Min, helped lead Spurs to a runner-up finish in the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final.

Prior to his 11 seasons with Tottenham Hotspur, Lloris played for OGC Nice and Olympique Lyon in France's Ligue 1, where he was named Goalkeeper of the Year three times (2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12). He began his career with Nice youth club Cedac Cimiez before joining the academy of his hometown club, OGC Nice, in 1997. He made his Ligue 1 debut with Nice at the age of 19 during a 1-0 win against AS Nancy on March 18, 2006. Overall, Lloris made 78 starts and appearances and registered 30 clean sheets for Nice across all competitions from 2005-2008.

In July 2008, Lloris joined Olympique Lyon where he made 202 starts and appearances and registered 67 clean sheets across all competitions, winning the French Cup in 2011-12 and the French Super Cup in the 2012-13 season. He made his UEFA Champions League debut during the group stage against Fiorentina on Sept. 17, 2008, and helped lead Lyon to the 2010 UEFA Champions League Semifinals against FC Bayern Munich.

Lloris first represented France at the U-18 level, claiming his first international trophy in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2005. He debuted for his senior national team in a 0-0 friendly against Uruguay on Nov. 19, 2008, and enjoyed a record-breaking international career before retiring from the national team on Jan. 9, 2023.

TRANSACTION: LAFC re-signs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to a one-year contract extension through 2026 with an option for 2027.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.