Inter Miami CF to Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC for MLS Cup 2025

Published on December 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF is set to close out the season this Saturday, Dec. 6, as the team hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi. Kick off at Chase Stadium for the championship match is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Notably, the encounter will be the 58th for Inter Miami across all competitions in 2025, which is a record for the most matches for an MLS club in a single year.

Match Giveaway and Fan Zone Activations

Saturday's MLS Cup presented by Audi at Chase Stadium will see fans receive a commemorative pink towel which will be placed at every seat!

Additionally, fans will be able to enjoy numerous exciting MLS partner activations in the Baptist Health Fan Zone.

Tickets

Parking

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Where to Watch

Saturday's MLS Cup presented by Audi will stream on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. No blackouts, no restrictions. Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers. Fans in the U.S. will also be able to enjoy the action live on FOX and FOX Deportes.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all Inter Miami playoff matches, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Eastern Conference Champions, Third Title in Club History

Inter Miami secured a resounding 5-1 win over New York City FC to be crowned Eastern Conference champion and win the third title in Club history, while also advancing to the MLS Cup presented by Audi for the first time. A hat-trick from Tadeo Allende and goals from Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia led the team to the historic victory at Chase Stadium.

Record-Breaking Night for Inter Miami

With the five goals on the historic evening against NYCFC, Inter Miami has now scored 98 combined regular season and postseason goals in 2025, which is the most in a single season in MLS history.

Messi and Allende Names Etched Into MLS Cup Playoffs History

With his assist in the historic victory against NYCFC, captain Leo Messi reached 405 total career assists and became the player with the most assists in history. Messi has been in spectacular form during the Playoffs, setting a single postseason record of 13 goal contributions (6 goals, 7 assists), all after winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 goals and 19 assists.

With his hat-trick, meanwhile, Allende reached eight goals in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs as he tied the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single postseason (Carlos Ruiz, 8 in 2002).

Inter Miami CF in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

Inter Miami opened its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign by overcoming Nashville SC in the Round One Best-of-3 series between the sides.

The series opened with a 3-1 win at home at Chase Stadium on Oct. 24. Game 2 then saw Nashville win 2-1 at GEODIS Park in Nashville on Nov. 1, before Inter Miami claimed the series with a dominant 4-0 victory at home in Game 3 on Nov. 8.

Inter Miami subsequently defeated Cincinnati 4-0 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and NYCFC 5-1 in the Conference Final to clinch a third title in Club history.

Inter Miami CF History in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Inter Miami is in the midst of its fourth appearance in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, after featuring in the postseason in 2020 (Play-In Round), 2022 (Round One), and 2024 (Round One).

Previously Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The Herons will be taking on Vancouver for just the fourth time in its history. Inter Miami has recorded a win and two losses in the previous encounters.

Inter Miami will look to turn the results around after falling in its two previous matchups against the Canadian side this 2025 season.

Scouting Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The Vancouver Whitecaps concluded the 2025 regular season in second place in the Western Conference with a record of 18 wins, seven losses and nine draws for a total 63 points.

The Canadian outfit then reached the Western Conference Final by knocking out FC Dallas with two consecutive wins in the Best-of-3 series between the sides in Round One: winning 3-0 at home in Game 1, followed by a victory in penaltties on the road after an iniitial goalless draw in regulation in Game 2. The Whitecaps then topped LAFC in penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation in the Western Conference Semifinals. Lastly, they defeated San Diego FC 3-1 on the road in the Western Conference Final to reach the MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Forward Ben White led the Whitecaps in goals througnout the regular season with 16 goals, and added two more throughout the postseason. Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter has been the top assist provider with a combined 12 between the regular season and Playoffs. Additionally, they signed legendary German attacker Thomas MuÃËller in August, who has gone on to contribute a total eight goals and three assists in 11 MLS appearances (regular season and postseason).







