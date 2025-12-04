Inter Miami CF and Art Basel Miami Beach Unite for Limited-Edition Merch Collaboration Celebrating Miami's Creative Pulse
Published on December 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The collection will be available at the Inter Miami CF Team Store at Chase Stadium for Saturday's historic MLS Cup championship game
Inter Miami CF and Art Basel Miami Beach, two defining forces in Miami culture, are teaming up to unveil a very-limited-edition collection that merges world-class artistry with the energy and passion of fútbol.
Celebrating South Florida's vibrant culture, creative energy, and momentum, the Inter Miami CF and Art Basel Miami Beach collaboration's centerpiece is a series of 305 limited-edition official jerseys, each individually numbered like an editioned artwork. The design honors Miami's iconic 305 area code, featuring an Edelweiss flower that nods to the show's Swiss origins and a Miami Beach palm tree that roots the piece in local identity. The 305 jersey is only available on-site at the Art Basel Shop. The Art Basel Shop is located in the West Lobby of the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Drive) and is accessible without a ticket during Art Basel Miami Beach opening hours on December 3-7, 2025.
The very-limited collection also includes hoodies, hats, T-shirts, and kid-friendly styles that unite Inter Miami CF's distinctive identity with Art Basel's premier cultural influence. Fans can shop the collection during Saturday's historic MLS Cup championship match, when Inter Miami CF takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. For ticket details, click here.
Merch will also be available at the Inter Miami CF Team Store at Miami International Airport (MIA), located between gates D27 and D28.
Major League Soccer Stories from December 4, 2025
- Inter Miami CF and Art Basel Miami Beach Unite for Limited-Edition Merch Collaboration Celebrating Miami's Creative Pulse - Inter Miami CF
- International Duty Roundup: Academy Players on National Team Duty in November - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Signs Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to Contract Extension - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Re-Sign Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte to Multi-Year Contract - Portland Timbers
- Tickets on Sale Now for LA Galaxy 2026 Home Matches - LA Galaxy
- Earthquakes to Compete in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - San Jose Earthquakes
- New England Revolution Announce Two Additions to Coaching Staff - New England Revolution
- Revolution to Compete in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids to Compete in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2026 - Colorado Rapids
- D.C. United Set to Compete in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - D.C. United
- New York City FC to Participate in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - New York City FC
- Format, Schedule and Participating Teams Finalized for 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - St. Louis City SC
- Atlanta United to Compete in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Atlanta United FC
- Stronger Together. CF Montréal Unveils Plan to Regroup Supporter Sections - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF and Art Basel Miami Beach Unite for Limited-Edition Merch Collaboration Celebrating Miami's Creative Pulse
- International Duty Roundup: Academy Players on National Team Duty in November
- 2025 MLS Cup Legacy Project: Inter Miami Unveils Refurbished Sensory Room at Frances S. Tucker K-8 Center in Collaboration with Major League Soccer and KultureCity
- Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Compete at MLS NEXT Fest 2025
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Fifth Annual Battle of the Artists Presented by Heineken