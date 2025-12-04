Inter Miami CF and Art Basel Miami Beach Unite for Limited-Edition Merch Collaboration Celebrating Miami's Creative Pulse

The collection will be available at the Inter Miami CF Team Store at Chase Stadium for Saturday's historic MLS Cup championship game

Inter Miami CF and Art Basel Miami Beach, two defining forces in Miami culture, are teaming up to unveil a very-limited-edition collection that merges world-class artistry with the energy and passion of fútbol.

Celebrating South Florida's vibrant culture, creative energy, and momentum, the Inter Miami CF and Art Basel Miami Beach collaboration's centerpiece is a series of 305 limited-edition official jerseys, each individually numbered like an editioned artwork. The design honors Miami's iconic 305 area code, featuring an Edelweiss flower that nods to the show's Swiss origins and a Miami Beach palm tree that roots the piece in local identity. The 305 jersey is only available on-site at the Art Basel Shop. The Art Basel Shop is located in the West Lobby of the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Drive) and is accessible without a ticket during Art Basel Miami Beach opening hours on December 3-7, 2025.

The very-limited collection also includes hoodies, hats, T-shirts, and kid-friendly styles that unite Inter Miami CF's distinctive identity with Art Basel's premier cultural influence. Fans can shop the collection during Saturday's historic MLS Cup championship match, when Inter Miami CF takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. For ticket details, click here.

Merch will also be available at the Inter Miami CF Team Store at Miami International Airport (MIA), located between gates D27 and D28.







