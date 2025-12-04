Revolution to Compete in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Published on December 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. & ATLANTA - The New England Revolution will be one of the 16 Major League Soccer clubs participating in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The 111th edition of U.S. Soccer's historic national club championship, which celebrates elite amateur and pro soccer in communities across the country, begins in mid-March and will conclude with a showpiece final on October 21, 2026.

A field of 80 teams - 32 Open Division / Amateur Clubs and 48 professional sides - will contest for a $1 million purse with a place in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup on the line. League standings served as the qualifying criteria to determine which professional teams are eligible for the 2026 U.S. Open Cup. CBS Sports is the multimedia rights partner for the 2026 competition.

The Revolution, U.S. Open Cup champions in 2007 and finalists in both 2001 and 2016, return to the historic competition for the second consecutive year and the 24th time in the club's history. Last year, New England played both of its U.S. Open Cup matches in Rhode Island. The Revolution defeated USL Championship side Rhode Island FC in the Round of 32, before falling to Chicago Fire FC in the Round of 16. Overall, New England is 24-20-5 in the competition, with a 15-7-3 record as the home team. The club has advanced to the Quarterfinal round on nine previous occasions (last in 2017), reaching the semifinal four previous times (last in 2016).

The U.S. Open Cup format will feature seven rounds, one fewer than recent editions to avoid an overlap with the FIFA Men's World CupTM. The First Round will see 32 matches played from March 17-19, with the second round slated for March 31 - April 1. The 16 participating MLS clubs will then enter the tournament in the Round of 32 from April 14-15. New England, seeded as a host in the Round of 32, will learn their first pairing in a live draw on Tuesday, April 2.

2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

First Round: Tuesday, March 17 - Thursday, March 19

Second Round: Tuesday, March 31 - Wednesday, April 1

Round of 32: Tuesday, April 14 - Wednesday, April 15

Round of 16: Tuesday, April 28 - Wednesday, April 29

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, May 19 - Wednesday, May 20

Semifinals: Tuesday, September 15 - Wednesday, September 16

Final: Wednesday, October 21

The overall format, draw groups, and pairings will be based on geography, along with the basic mathematic principles of a single-elimination competition. Random selection will be used to solve a lack of logical geographic fit. Draw groups may be created to account for venue availability in any round, based on the league schedule of competing teams or other conditions per tournament regulations.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a domestic club champion annually 1914, excepting only 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. The historic tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and is open to all professional and amateur clubs affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the longest running national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament. It remains the only competition in USA-based team sports where amateurs have the chance to play professionals in direct competition.

Participating MLS Clubs (entering in Round of 32):

Atlanta United FC

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew

D.C. United

Houston Dynamo FC

Minnesota United FC

New England Revolution

New York City FC

Orlando City SC

Red Bull New York

San Jose Earthquakes

St. Louis CITY SC

Sporting Kansas City

The official website of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is ussoccer.com/us-open-cup. Fans can also follow the competition X and Instagram (@OpenCup), and Facebook (@OfficialOpenCup).







Major League Soccer Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.