Stronger Together. CF Montréal Unveils Plan to Regroup Supporter Sections

Published on December 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - With a goal of augmenting home field hostility while enhancing the match-day experience for its fans, CF Montréal announced on Thursday a comprehensive plan to regroup its supporter sections at Stade Saputo ahead of the 2026 MLS season.

The plan was created with an aim to enrich an existing authentic stadium atmosphere as part of the team's reconstruction process. CF Montréal's senior leadership team, captain Samuel Piette and goaltender Thomas Gillier recently met with representatives from the team's key supporter groups to share ideas on how to generate greater collective energy in an effort to meet these goals.

Stade Saputo's supporter sections' attendees are encouraged to wear CF Montréal colours and to stand, sing or chant slogans throughout the match all while creating a festive and noisy atmosphere, with a view temporarily obstructed by flags, drums and/or other objects.

"The quality of our fan base is among the very best in the MLS," said Piette. "We take a lot of pride in playing in front of our fans in Montréal and we're determined to see our home record vastly improve next season. As players, we rely on our most loyal supporters to help us create a hostile environment for our visitors. We're certain that we'll be stronger together."

The initiative will feature all major supporter groups seated in Stade Saputo's West Grandstand. Respective major supporter groups will continue to have their own dedicated space and identity in one of Section 131, 132 or 133.

Attempting to attract an even greater number of fans to these sections, CF Montréal is, for the first time, decreasing the price of its supporter season ticket packages to a figure as low as $19 per match (plus taxes) next season. Existing supporter accounts will see their season membership payments adjusted to reflect this offer.

Additional highlights of the unification initiative will also include:

- A remodeled concession bar directly under the supporter sections featuring additional beer taps and supporter-driven branding. A portion of the upgraded concession's beer sales will be redirected to the supporter groups.

- The Club will provide space and resources for tifo production and storage of supporter items.

- The Club will cover the cost of one 2026 supporters' away bus trip.

- The Club will additionally promote supporter culture by way of exclusive opportunities.

- An enhanced Stade Saputo supporter walk-up with a dedicated and efficient entrance.

CF Montréal is committed to encouraging a positive, unified supporter experience at all home games while vying to augment existing loyal member support. In partnership and in attracting a new generation of supporters, Stade Saputo is destined to be one of MLS' best for fan experience.







