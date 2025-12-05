New York City FC Forward Alonso Martínez Undergoes Knee Surgery

Published on December 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced that Forward Alonso Martínez underwent surgery at Montefiore Einstein today to repair a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of the right knee.

Martínez will begin rehab immediately with the Club medical staff.

Everyone at the Club wishes Alonso all the best in his recovery.







