New York City FC Announces Roster Moves for 2026
Published on December 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
NEW YORK - Today, New York City FC announced its roster options ahead of the 2026 season.
Seven players have had their options exercised for 2026: Nico Cavallo, Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins, Max Murray, Kevin O'Toole, Tomás Romero and Strahinja Tanasijević.
The Club declined the options of two players: Prince Amponsah and Alex Rando.
Andrés Perea also had his option declined, but the Club remains in negotiations around his future.
Justin Haak and Maxi Moralez are out of contract at the end of 2025, but the Club remains in discussions about their futures.
The following players are under contract for the 2026 season:
Goalkeepers (3): Matt Freese, Greg Ranjitsingh, Tomás Romero
Defenders (9): Drew Baiera, Nico Cavallo, Raul Gustavo, Tayvon Gray, Mitja Ilenič, Thiago Martins, Max Murray, Strahinja Tanasijević, Kevin O'Toole
Midfielders (9): Jacob Arroyave, Máximo Carrizo, Nicolás Fernández Mercau, Peter Molinari, Aiden O'Neill, Keaton Parks, James Sands, Jonny Shore, Hannes Wolf
Forwards (8): Julián Fernández, Malachi Jones, Talles Magno, Alonso Martínez, Jovan Mijatović, Agustín Ojeda, Seymour Reid, Zidane Yañez
