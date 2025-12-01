Inter Miami CF Academy U-13s Competed in Newell's Cup Illinois in Rosario, Argentina

The Inter Miami CF Academy's U-13 team, representing the 2013 age group, took part in the 14th edition of the Newell's Cup Illinois in Rosario, Argentina. Our U-13s took home the fourth place as they competed alongside seven other youth teams from South America, including Newell's Old Boys, Deportivo LSM, Club Universitario de Deportes, and more.

Inter Miami opened the tournament with a tightly contested match against hosts Newell's Old Boys, narrowly falling 1-0. The team quickly rebounded, securing back-to-back wins over Captación Albion FC (2-0) and Club de Deportes Provincial Curicó Unido (3-0) to place second in Group A and advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinal matchup, a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Deportivo LSM sent the contest to penalties, where Inter Miami came up just short in a 4-3 shootout. Our U-13s closed their international experience with a spirited third-place match against Universitario, ultimately falling 4-3 and finishing fourth overall.

This exciting experience reflects the Academy's continued growth and commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels.

