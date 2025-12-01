St. Louis CITY SC Brings Holiday Cheer to CITY Pavilion with Festive "Wishlist Weekend" Shopping Event Featuring Holiday Toy Drive Presented by Anthem, December 6 & 7

Published on December 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC is getting into the holiday spirit with the return of "CITY Wishlist Weekend," the club's annual holiday shopping event, on Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7 at CITY Pavilion, CITY SC's official team store (2118 Market St., Downtown St. Louis).

New this year, CITY SC is partnering with Anthem to host a Holiday Toy Drive supporting Toys for Tots. Fans who bring a new, unwrapped toy to CITY Pavilion will receive 25% off their full-price purchase. (Offer valid December 6 & 7; exclusions apply.)

Throughout Wishlist Weekend, fans can enjoy a full lineup of festive activities, including autograph and selfie sessions with CITY SC players Simon Becher and Ben Lundt; special visits from CITY Santa, who is making a special visit from the North Pole; complimentary cookies and hot chocolate; and a wide selection of CITY holiday gifts - from ornaments and apparel to accessories for all ages.

Limited-edition CITY-themed gift packaging also will be available for purchase while supplies last.

Schedule of Events: CITY Wishlist Weekend + Holiday Toy Drive Presented by Anthem at CITY Pavilion

Saturday, Dec. 6: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

10:00 - 11:00 a.m.: Autographs and selfies with CITY SC Forward Simon Becher

12:30 - 3:30 p.m.: Appearance by CITY Santa

All day: Holiday Toy Drive presented by Anthem - donate a toy and receive 25% off your full-price purchase

Sunday, Dec. 7: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Autographs and selfies with CITY SC Goalkeeper Ben Lundt

12:30 - 3:30 p.m.: Appearance by CITY Santa

All day: Holiday Toy Drive presented by Anthem - donate a toy and receive 25% off your full-price purchase

CITY Pavilion Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Special Holiday Hours:

CITY Wishlist Weekend: Saturday, Dec. 6; 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

CITY Wishlist Weekend: Sunday, Dec. 7; 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

December 24: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

December 31: 10 a.m. - 2 pm

Closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day







