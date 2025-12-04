Miami Freedom Park Announces First 125,000 Square Feet of Retail for Entertainment District at the Heart of Transformative New Development

Published on December 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Miami Freedom Park, the under-construction 131-acre hub for world-class sports, entertainment and recreation in the heart of Miami, and home of Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF, announced an initial group of experiential businesses coming to its Entertainment District, marking a major milestone of the project's first phase. The walkable year-round destination for dining, shopping, experiences and attractions will welcome Fever, the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform behind some of the most popular immersive experiences worldwide; PopStroke, the Tiger Woods-backed golf entertainment venue, and Toroverde, the world-renowned adventure park brand bringing its first mainland U.S. location to Miami.

Together, the new tenants represent more than 125,000 square feet of new retail and entertainment space, and will serve as important anchors of the curated collection of businesses being assembled to make Miami Freedom Park a must-visit year-round and unrivaled on matchdays. Set to open in 2026 alongside the new 25,000-seat Inter Miami CF stadium and 58-acre Jorge Mas Canosa Park, these are just the first concepts announced for Phase 1 of Miami Freedom Park, which will include 500,000 square feet of best-in-class retail, dining, and entertainment venues within the Southeast's largest sports-anchored development.

"Miami Freedom Park is thoughtfully curating a one-of-a-kind destination that blends sport, entertainment, and hospitality in a way that only Miami can," said Devon McCorkle, President of Miami Freedom Park. "Our goal has been to create a place that offers something new and unexpected on every visit - and this first wave of tenants embodies that vision."

Fever, the global live-entertainment discovery platform, inspires users to experience the best of their cities through unique experiences and events. Known for curating large-scale cultural experiences such as Candlelight Concerts and Stranger Things: The Experience, Fever has helped democratize access to culture and live entertainment for millions worldwide. Spanning 30,000 square feet of retail space at Miami Freedom Park, Fever will host a rotating lineup of immersive, ticketed experiences that bring creativity, culture, and entertainment to life for Miami audiences.

"Our mission at Fever has always been to make culture and entertainment accessible to all, and Miami Freedom Park offers the ideal environment to continue that work," said Tom McElwee, Regional General Manager of Fever. "We're excited to bring unique programming that inspires connection, curiosity, and joy for visitors from around the world."

PopStroke, a family-friendly interactive miniature golf entertainment experience backed by Tiger Woods with 20 locations nationwide, blends the classic game with technology-enabled competition and casual dining in a vibrant social setting. The 75,000-square-foot retail space at Miami Freedom Park is designed to bring people together through the game of golf, offering an inviting atmosphere for families, friends, and fans alike.

"At PopStroke, we're all about bringing people together across generations through exceptional food, drinks, and playful competition, and Miami Freedom Park offers the perfect backdrop to do exactly that," said Greg Bartoli, Founder and CEO of PopStroke. "The park's dedication to sport, community, and world-class entertainment aligns well with our brand, and we're excited to introduce Miami to the PopStroke experience soon."

Toroverde, known globally for its urban and eco-tourism adventure parks and zip line courses in Puerto Rico, UAE, soon Spain and now, will bring an adrenaline-fueled experience to Miami Freedom Park with high-thrill attractions designed for all ages. The adventure park brand's new 24,000-square-foot venue will feature a mix family-friendly recreation, marking the brand's first-ever expansion to the continental United States. Together, these concepts bring a mix of recreation and lifestyle to Miami Freedom Park's first phase.

"At Toroverde, we're excited to be part of this amazing development and to bring a unique experience to Miami Freedom Park," said Jorge Jorge, CEO of Toro Verde. "Miami's vibrant energy and focus on active experiences make it the perfect home for our first mainland U.S. location."

Miami Freedom Park is the largest active real estate development in Miami, and is developed by the ownership group of Inter Miami CF. In all, the development will include over 1 million square feet of retail, dining, entertainment, and office space, in addition to the 25,000-seat stadium and 750 hotel rooms. Miami Freedom Park also features Miami's largest new public park in generations, the 58-acre Jorge Mas Canosa Park, and athletic fields for the community.

Construction on Miami Freedom Park began in 2023 and will open in phases commencing in 2026, starting with the stadium, Jorge Mas Canosa Park, youth athletic fields, acres of programmable civic and plaza space that will host fan zones and seasonal celebrations, and the inaugural collection of restaurants, attractions and retailers.

Retail leasing is being handled exclusively by InHouse Commercial, Newmark and Magellan Realty Group, with remaining opportunities ranging from 2,500 to 30,000 square feet. Spaces can be fully customized and built out to meet tenant needs. For more information on Miami Freedom Park and leasing opportunities, visit www.miamifreedompark.com.







