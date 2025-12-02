Todd Dunivant Named New York City FC Sporting Director

Published on December 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced Todd Dunivant as the Club's Sporting Director ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

Dunivant will join New York City FC from USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC, where he served as the club's General Manager since 2018 and President since 2021. Under Dunivant's leadership, Sacramento have enjoyed sustained success on and off the field, making the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, including each of the last four. Most notably, Sacramento made an impressive run to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final in 2022, becoming only the fourth non-MLS team to reach the final since the League's founding and the first to do so since 2008.

In this role, Dunivant will be responsible for leading New York City FC's Sporting department, building on the Club's consistently strong performances on the pitch and impressive youth development. Over the past five seasons, New York City FC are the only MLS club to have made three Conference Finals appearances. Dunivant's first official day with New York City FC will be on January 1, 2026, becoming New York City's third Sporting Director in franchise history.

Prior to his career as a sports executive, Dunivant played in Major League Soccer for 13 years, becoming one of the most decorated players in MLS history. He made over 300 MLS appearances while winning five MLS Cups, two Supporters' Shields, and one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, was part of the 2011 MLS Best XI, and was a four-time Humanitarian of the Year recipient.

Dunivant was selected sixth overall in the 2003 MLS SuperDraft by San Jose Earthquakes out of Stanford University, where he led his team to back-to-back NCAA Final Four appearances. He played a key role for San Jose in his rookie season as part of their MLS Cup-winning campaign. Dunivant was also capped twice by the United States Men's National Team during his playing career.

"I am honored to join New York City FC as Sporting Director and add to the success of this flagship Club and City Football Group," said Todd Dunivant, New York City FC Sporting Director. "Since joining MLS, New York City FC have quickly established themselves as a perennial winner. From the Club's on-the-field results to building our future home in Etihad Park, New York City FC are a world-class organization with limitless potential and an unmatched fan base - whom I can't wait to meet. During this process, like our fans, I've been closely watching the team's impressive campaign and deep postseason run.

"The Club's strong foundation is something we will build upon from day one, and I'm eager to join the incredible players, coaches, and staff that already exist at New York City FC. The future has never been brighter for the Club and Major League Soccer, and I look forward to accomplishing big things together in 2026 and beyond."

"We're thrilled to bring Todd Dunivant on as New York City FC's Sporting Director," said Marty Edelman, New York City FC Co-Vice Chairman. "He will bring a unique perspective to both the Club and City Football Group with his experience and knowledge of Major League Soccer and the U.S. soccer ecosystem. Todd's humble and collaborative approach, combined with his experience and belief in the growth of our sport, will greatly contribute to the Club's success. On behalf of ownership and everyone at City Football Group, we'd like to welcome Todd to New York City FC."

"After a thorough search, we could not be more excited with Todd Dunivant becoming the Sporting Director at New York City FC," said Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO. "Todd understands and appreciates the importance of building and nurturing a winning culture like the one we have here at New York City FC. He's been a leader on and off the pitch and knows what it takes to win trophies in this league. He will help us build teams capable of competing for trophies every year.

"Between our talented roster, excellent coaching staff, and the upcoming opening of our future home in Etihad Park, our Club has never been in a stronger position. We wanted to bring in someone we were confident could lead our Sporting department into this exciting chapter of New York City FC, and we are confident Todd is the perfect leader for this role."







