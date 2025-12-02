Nashville SC Signs Defender Maxwell Woledzi from Norway's Top Professional League

Published on December 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the signing of Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi, who will occupy an international roster spot, in a transfer from Fredrikstad FK, one of the top clubs in Norway's Eliteserien, through the 2028 season with an option for 2029 pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Maxwell is a tremendous player and leader who will be a great addition to our club. We are excited to be able to add him to our group for the 2026 season," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs.

Woledzi has been a mainstay of Fredrikstad FK's backline since joining the club in 2023, appearing 88 times across numerous competitions including Eliteserien play, Norway's premier knockout competition the NM Cup, Europa League qualifiers versus Central Jutland from Denmark's Super League, and UEFA Conference League Qualifiers against Crystal Palace of the English Premier League (EPL). During the 2024 season, the center back registered 29 league appearances while helping lead Fredrikstad to the Norwegian Cup, given annually to the Eliteserien champion, and being named to the league's Team of the Year. In 2025, he was named the club's Player of the Year.

Prior to joining Fredrikstad FK, Woledzi progressed through the ranks of FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark's Super League between 2019 and 2022, appearing 14 times each for the U19 squad and Reserve Team and 33 times with one goal and one assist for the First Team. In 2022 and 2023, he registered one assist in 13 appearances for Vitória Guimarães SC B in Portugal's Third Division.

Before beginning with FC Nordsjaelland, Woledzi joined the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana at the age of 14. Founded in 1999, the multi-academy community creates opportunities for young talent on and off the pitch with four academies across Ghana, Denmark, Egypt, and the United States and three professional clubs including Nordsjaelland and MLS' San Diego FC.

Away from the pitch and inspired by a dear hometown friend and former classmate Habiba Munktar, the newest Boy in Gold established the Maxwell Woledzi Foundation and The Hijab Project in Nima, Ghana in 2018 to support young people and especially girls in soccer by removing barriers, providing access to equipment, and creating inclusive opportunities for youth to thrive through sports.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs defender Maxwell Woledzi in a transfer from Fredrikstad FK of Norway's Eliteserien through the 2028 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2029

MAXWELL WOLEDZI

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 174 lbs.

Birthdate: July 2, 2001

Age: 24

Birthplace: Nima, Ghana

Nationality: Ghanaian

Last club: Fredrikstad FK (Norway)

