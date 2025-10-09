Why Idan Toklomati Is the MLS Young Player of the Year

Published on October 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







In a league brimming with emerging talent, one name clearly rises above the rest: Idan Toklomati. At just 21 years old, Idan Toklomati has not only made waves in the league, but he's rewriting the narrative for what young players can achieve in Major League Soccer.

The Israeli forward didn't just fill the gap following the sale of striker Patrick Agyemang, he stepped up. He has proved his ability and talent, having started every match in regular season play since Patrick Agyemang's departure.

Idan Toklomati continues to redefine what it means to be a rising star in the League of Choice. Recently ranked #3 on MLS' prestigious "22 Under 22" list, Toklomati earned his spot among the league's elite young talents who are selected by an expert panel of MLS staff, MLS Season Pass analysts, and Club technical staff. The only players ranked above him were Seattle's Obed Vargas, a five-season homegrown with eight goal contributions, and Orlando's Alex Freeman, a USMNT defender who featured in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Toklomati's numbers speak even louder than his rankings. With 15 goal contributions and one match still to play, Toklomati stands toe-to-toe with the league's most impactful young players. He trails only Real Salt Lake and USMNT standout Diego Luna (16) and outpaces other top contenders like Austin FC's Owen Wolf (13), Philadelphia Union's Quinn Sullivan (11), and LAFC's Nathan Ordaz (10).

Following his hat trick against Inter Miami CF, Idan most recently etched his name into the MLS history books as the seventh youngest player ever to score a hat trick in regular season play. He stands as the youngest in the past four seasons to notch a hattrick in regular season play.

What sets Toklomati apart isn't just his stats; it's his consistency, versatility, and ability to deliver in high-pressure moments. Whether creating chances or finishing them, he's been a driving force behind his club's success and a standout among his peers, despite not becoming a true starter until June.

This season, Toklomati has earned spots on both the Team of the Matchday and as the Young Player of the Matchday, proving that his performances aren't just consistent, they are award worthy. Not only has he earned League awards and records, but he has also broken quite a few Club records.

Toklomati is currently riding a streak of seven consecutive matches with a goal contribution. Even more impressive? Six of those contributions were match winners, tying him for the team lead in match winning moments. When the pressure is highest, Idan delivers.

He now leads Charlotte FC in goals with 11 and is one away from the record for most goals in a single season for the club, set by Karol Swiderski in 2023.

Why Idan Deserves Your Vote

Idan Toklomati isn't just a promising young player, he's been a proven difference-maker for CLTFC and MLS. His stats, his history-making performances, and his ability to rise to the occasion make him the clear choice for MLS Young Player of the Year.

IDAN TOKLOMATI: MLS 22 UNDER 22

Charlotte FC Forward Idan Toklomati sits at #3 on Major League Soccer's 22 Under 22 and is the highest-ranked player on the list in Club history. Learn about his unforgettable season.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.