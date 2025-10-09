Julián Fernández Ranked No. 16 in MLS 2025 22 Under 22 Class

Published on October 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Major League Soccer today unveiled the full 2025 22 Under 22 class highlighting the best young international and domestic players across the league, and New York City FC's Julián Fernández has earned the No. 16 spot.

Born on January 30, 2004 in Buenos Aires, the left-footed forward joined New York City FC in August 2023 as part of Major League Soccer's U22 initiative, and has since recorded 7 goals and 6 assists in MLS play. Throughout the 2025 season so far, the Argentine has recorded 3 goals and 4 assists - including a recent the stoppage-time match-winning goal against Columbus at Yankee Stadium. At only 21, Fernández is emerging as a key young talent in New York City FC's attack and continues to develop as one of the more promising U22 players in Major League Soccer.

Players were voted on by an expert panel of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, MLS Season Pass talent, and select media.

To be eligible for voting, players had to remain 21 or younger before Decision Day on October 18, and therefore must have been born after October 19, 2003.

2025 22 Under 22 Class:

Rank Player Club Age Academy(s)

1 Obed Vargas Seattle Sounders FC 20 Seattle Sounders FC

2 Alex Freeman Orlando City SC 21 Orlando City SC, Weston FC

3 Idan Toklomati Charlotte FC 21 Maccabi Petah Tikva

4 Owen Wolff Austin FC 20 Austin FC, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew

5 David Martínez Los Angeles Football Club 19 Monagas SC

6 Quinn Sullivan Philadelphia Union 21 Philadelphia Union

7 Peyton Miller New England Revolution 17 New England Revolution, Oakwood SC

8 Nathan Ordaz Los Angeles Football Club 21 Los Angeles Football Club

9 Luca Bombino San Diego FC 19 Los Angeles Football Club

10 Zavier Gozo Real Salt Lake 18 Real Salt Lake

11 Chris Brady Chicago Fire FC 21 Chicago Fire FC

12 Noah Allen Inter Miami CF 21 Inter Miami CF, Weston FC

13 Olwethu Makhanya Philadelphia Union 21

14 Kevin Kelsy Portland Timbers 21 Mineros de Guayana

15 Manu Duah San Diego FC 20 Santa Barbara Soccer Club

16 Julián Fernández New York City FC 21 Vélez Sarsfield

17 Ilay Feingold New England Revolution 21 Maccabi Haifa

18 Frankie Westfield Philadelphia Union 19 Philadelphia Union

19 Nicolás Romero Minnesota United FC 21 Atlético Tucumán

20 Darren Yapi Colorado Rapids 20 Colorado Rapids

21 Brooklyn Raines Houston Dynamo FC 20 Houston Dynamo FC, Barca Residency Academy

22 Taha Habroune Columbus Crew 19 Columbus Crew







