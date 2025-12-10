Inter Miami CF Foundation Signed Memorabilia Online Auction Is Live: Take Home Something Special and Make a Real Impact

The Inter Miami CF Foundation Signed Memorabilia Auction is now live! Open until December 15 at 8 p.m. ET, this is your chance to Bid for Good and take home something meaningful from the Club while making a real impact.

The holidays are right around the corner. Get your loved ones a gift they'll never forget signed by your very own 2025 MLS Cup Champions! Items available in the online auction feature jerseys, balls, scarves, cleats, amongst other special items, all signed by Inter Miami CF First Team players!

Visit IMCFbidforgood.givesmart.com to place your bids now! Every item is fully authenticated, so you can bid with confidence and own a piece of our history.

All proceeds from the online auction support the Inter Miami CF Foundation and its mission to help vulnerable and at-risk youth in Miami and around the world with the educational support they need to dream bigger. Every donation bid made is tax-deductible.

Collect a piece of Inter Miami history, support a cause that matters and give your loved ones the gift they've always wanted this holiday season!







