Real Salt Lake Acquires $1.55 Million from Montreal in Exchange for DF Brayan Vera

Published on December 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake today acquired nearly $1.55 million in 2026/2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) and potential incentives from CF Montreal in exchange for 26-year-old Colombian centerback Brayan Vera. The Utah side is guaranteed to receive $700,000 in 2026 GAM and another $500,000 in 2027 GAM, along with another potential $350,000 if certain performance-based incentives are met. RSL also retains a sell-on percentage of a future transfer or trade involving Vera.

"We would like to thank Brayan for his three seasons with Real Salt Lake here in Utah," said RSL Sporting Director Kurt Schmid. "We appreciate his time with the Club and with Brayan and his family all the best with his move."

During his three Major League Soccer campaigns with RSL from 2023-25, Vera appeared in 92 games across all competitions, scoring six goals, including multiple long-range free kicks with his explosive left foot.

Vera arrived in Utah in February, 2023, after one year with América de Cali in his native Colombia, following 36 games played over a three-year period in the Italian Serie B with Lecce and Cosenza. Following his first season with Real Salt Lake - one that saw him score three of his six career Claret-and-Cobalt goals - Vera made his only two appearances with the Colombian National Team in December, 2023.

Vera concluded his 2025 season with RSL by starting in 15 of the Club's final 17 matches, including the wild-card round postseason loss at Portland. Each of the last two seasons, Vera has scored exquisite long-range blasts at LAFC, including a 2024 equalizer and a 2025 MLS Goal of the Year candidate.

Over the course of the most recent season, Vera rebounded from a concussion suffered in the gruesome late-April collision with teammate Rafael Cabral in the 3-1 road win at San Diego, amassing a total of 28 MLS appearances, along with three Leagues Cup matches and both Concacaf Champions Cup contests with Costa Rican champion Herediano last February. Vera came off the bench in RSL's first two 2025 Leagues Cup contests, converting an impressive kick from the penalty mark in the dramatic shootout victory over Liga MX power Club América, but slamming the tiebreaker attempt off the America First Field crossbar a few days later against San Luis.

In late November, RSL's 2026 schedule was revealed, with the Club's America First Field venue in Sandy slated to welcome global soccer icon Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF to Utah for the first - and perhaps only - occasion on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Join the 2026 RSL ticketing waitlist at www.RSL.com/tickets.

The Claret-and-Cobalt also released its complete 2026 preseason slate, various key dates during the celebratory 2026 FIFA World Cup year, and most importantly, the entire 34-game MLS regular season schedule (17 home games, 17 away in MLS), which features multiple international soccer legends who are expected to visit Sandy throughout 2026.

Top visiting athletes in addition to Messi and Co. expected to provide highly-anticipated moments include: Korean superstar Son Heung-min (Los Angeles Football Club, Sept. 5), German trophy king Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Sept. 19), beloved Mexican cult figure Chucky Lozano (San Diego FC, April 18) and another storied German star, Marco Reus (LA Galaxy, Nov. 7).

