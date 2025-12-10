Austin FC Trades Stefan Cleveland to Sporting KC

Published on December 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a trade with Sporting Kansas City. Austin FC receives $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) in exchange for goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland.

Cleveland, 31, spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with Austin FC. He made one (1) Leagues Cup appearance and one (1) U.S. Open Cup appearance, highlighted by a late penalty kick save in a 3-2 win for the Verde & Black over Pumas UNAM in a July 2024 Leagues Cup Group Stage fixture.

Austin FC's roster currently has 23 contracted players as the MLS trade window and free agency opened today, Wednesday, December 10.

TRANSACTION: Austin FC trades goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland to Sporting KC for $50,000 in 2026 GAM.







