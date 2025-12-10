Chicago Fire FC Signs Forward Jason Shokalook

Published on December 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that it has signed forward Jason Shokalook to an MLS contract. Shokalook's contract with the Fire runs through the 2026 season, with Club options for 2027 and 2028.

"We are continuing to build a competitive roster that is committed to getting better every single day. Over the course of his time with Chicago Fire II, Jason has demonstrated not only his talent, but also his work ethic and willingness to challenge himself," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "As a young player, he still has a lot of potential, but he also has enough experience and quality to be a contributor in MLS and we're excited to welcome him officially to the Chicago Fire first team."

Shokalook, who was the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot winner and a 2025 MLS NEXT Pro MVP Finalist, becomes the third player from Chicago Fire FC II to sign an MLS contract with the First Team. He made his MLS debut while on a Short-Term Agreement, playing 14 minutes and registering an assist in the 7-1 win against D.C. United on Saturday, June 7, at Audi Field. Shokalook's contract following a standout season for Chicago Fire II further demonstrates the effectiveness of the Club's player pathway through to the first team.

The Erie, Pa. native originally joined Chicago Fire II in February 2024 after being selected by the Fire with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. Since then, Shokalook has played in 45 matches for Chicago Fire II across MLS NEXT Pro, MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs and the U.S. Open Cup. The forward almost doubled his minutes in 2025, registering 1,553 minutes for Chicago Fire II, as he captured league honors for leading scorer with 20 goals in 2025. His four assists rounded out the 24 goal contributions.

Prior to joining Chicago Fire II, Shokalook enjoyed a four-year career at the University of Akron, being voted the 2023 BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Year after making 17 appearances and leading the team in goals (14) and assists (five). Over the course of his career in northeast Ohio, the young forward played in 59 matches (41 starts) and scored 26 goals and 17 assists during his tenure with Akron.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC signs forward Jason Shokalook to an MLS contract. Shokalook's contract runs through the 2026 season with Club options for 2027 and 2028.

Name: Jason Shokalook

Position: Forward

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 160 lbs.

Date of Birth: Sept. 30, 2002

Hometown: Erie, Pa.

Birthplace: Erie, Pa.

Citizenship: USA

Last Club: Chicago Fire FC II







Major League Soccer Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.