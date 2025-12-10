CF Montréal Acquires Dagur Dan Thórhallsson from Orlando City

Published on December 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that it has acquired defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson from Orlando City. In return, the Club has traded $500,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a conditional $125,000 in 2027 GAM. Thórhallsson has since been signed by the Club to a contract through the end of the 2027-28 campaign with a team-option included for the following season. An additional stipulation of the trade sees Orlando City retain a sell-on percentage.

"We're happy to welcome Dagur Dan Thórhallsson to CF Montréal," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "Dagur's a player who we've monitored dating to his MLS arrival. We expect that he will seamlessly fit the style of play that head coach Marco Donadel wants to implement. His ability to support the attack on the flanks, along with his versatility, will provide different options for our team going forward."

Born in Hafnarfjordur, Iceland, Thórhallsson joined Orlando City in January 2023. In three seasons in Central Florida, the Icelandic featured in 92 MLS games which included 52 starts, 4,725 minutes, seven goals and four assists. In MLS Cup playoff action, Thorhallsson clocked 681 minutes over eight matches. He also participated in the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2023 and 2024.

He began his professional career in 2016 with his hometown Icelandic club Haukar before moving to Belgium to integrate KAA Gent's U21 team in 2017.

He returned to Iceland in 2018 to play for first division side Keflavik where he featured in 16 matches, scoring once.

Thórhallsson secured a permanent transfer to Norway first division club Mjøndalen IF in 2019. He was then loaned to Norwegian club Kvik Halden FK in 2019 where he scored five goals in 12 league games and returned to Iceland on loan in 2021 for Fylkir where he scored once and earned three assists in 23 matches.

In 2022, Thórhallsson made a permanent move to Iceland first division side Breidablik UBK. There, he clinched his first league title following a career-year of 11 goals and seven assists over 40 matches in all competitions. Thorhallsson was also able to experience continental competition for the first time, featuring in six UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying matches.

On the international stage, Thórhallsson holds seven caps for the Iceland national team. He made his debut for the Icelandic senior squad on Nov. 6, 2022, in a friendly against Saudi Arabia.

Transaction: CF Montréal acquires defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson from Orlando City in exchange for $500,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a conditional $125,000 in 2027 GAM.

DAGUR THORHALLSSON

Position: Defender

Height: 5'10

Weight: 161 lbs

Birthdate: May 2, 2000

Birthplace: Hafnarfjordur, Iceland

Last Club: Orlando City

Acquisition date: December 10, 2025







Major League Soccer Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.