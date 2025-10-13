Austin FC Secures Sixth Place with Win over LAFC

Published on October 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Owen Wolff scored in the 83 rd minute to help Austin FC to a 1-0 win over LAFC on Sunday night at Q2 Stadium, snapping LAFC's six-match winning streak. With the victory, Austin FC is now guaranteed to finish in sixth place in the Western Conference ahead of its final regular season match, ensuring the team will bypass the Wild Card round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The first half passed without many chances for either side. ATXFC came out with more intent in the second, with Jon Gallagher testing LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the 59 th minute.

Austin FC created the winner from a corner kick. LAFC's defense failed to clear a good ball in from Žan Kolmanič, and Owen Wolff reacted quickest to head it in from close range. It was Wolff's team-high 17 th goal contribution of the season in all competitions.

The shutout was Austin's ninth of 2025, setting a new single-season Club best.

Goal-Scoring Summary

ATX (1-0) - Owen Wolff (unassisted) 83'

Match Information

Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)

Attendance: 20,738

Weather: Sunny, 86 degrees

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referee 1: Ian McKay

Assistant Referee 2: Jeffrey Greeson

4 th Official: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Fotis Bazakos

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Next Match

Austin FC will play its 17th away match and 34th match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, October 18 at 8:00 p.m. CT/6:00 p.m. PT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.







