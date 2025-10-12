FC Dallas Falls, 2-1, to the LA Galaxy

Published on October 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







LOS ANGELES, Calif. - FC Dallas (10-12-11, 41 points) was defeated 2-1 by the LA Galaxy (6-18-9, 27 points) Saturday night in a match that saw Dallas reduced to 10 men following a 16th-minute red card to forward Logan Farrington.

A RARE BACK-TO-BACK

For the first-time since 2020, FC Dallas played the same opponent twice in back-to-back weeks having also played the Galaxy last time out at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. Dallas' record when playing opponents consecutively in regular season action is 5-5-6. This was the ninth time Dallas had a back-to-back match with an opponent in regular season action.

SAMMY SARVER RETURNS

Forward Samuel Sarver assisted his first MLS goal after entering the match seven minutes prior to the assist. Sarver made his first FC Dallas appearance since Aug. 23, 2025. Sarver etched his name into the North Texas SC record books for most goals in a single season with 19. This season, Sarver also set the club record for most goals in a match with four, scored North Texas' first hat trick since 2019, and became the first player in NTSC history to earn MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Month honors in July 2025.

JULIO AL RESCATE

Forward Anderson Julio scored his sixth goal for FC Dallas in the 52nd minute of the second half, seven minutes after coming on as a halftime substitute. This is Julio's second consecutive road goal after last scoring in Dallas' draw versus the Portland Timbers on Sept. 27, 2025.

DECISION DAY

Following tonight's defeat, FC Dallas' race for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs will come down to the final day of the regular season. The club travels to take on Western Conference leaders Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. CT. Dallas could finish as high as seventh place or as low as 11th depending on the Decision Day's result around the Western Conference. A seventh-place finish would see Dallas qualify directly for the playoffs proper while the eighth and ninth-place finishers will face off in a single-elimination Wild Card match with a playoff berth on the line.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Don't miss the "FC Dallas Minute" on NBC 5 News at 10 on Sunday, Oct. 12. On Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 7-9 p.m. on KDFI More 27, FC Dallas Rewind will replay FC Dallas' penultimate match of the season against the LA Galaxy. Both stations are available over-the-air in the Dallas/Fort Worth market and on all streaming platforms.

FC Dallas is teaming up with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a new, World Cup-focused show. The show can be found on-demand on FOX Local.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas visits the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Decision Day on Saturday, Oct. 18 from BC Place at 8 p.m. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"I'm proud of our guys, they didn't deserve what happened. That's what I'll say and everybody watching that game knows it."

On the message to the team...

"I told them I was proud of them, they deserved more from the game. They fight like warriors, they gave everything of themselves and they didn't deserve what they got. We have to pick ourselves up, wipe ourselves off and understand that next week is a new game and we're still alive in this thing. It's just really unfortunate that these things happen when they're not deserved."

Forward Sam Sarver

On coming into the match during the halftime break...

"I mean, obviously the red card changes a lot. At halftime, he talked about bringing Julio and me on so we could push attacks forward. In the first half, after the red card, it was pretty much just Petar Musa up there, and we didn't really have wingers getting in behind with speed. I think that influenced the decision, because even with a man down, we can still be dangerous on the counter if we hit balls into the right areas. I thought we reacted really well and scored within the first 10 minutes of the second half. But obviously it hurts to give up a goal that late after the effort we put in and how long we defended with 10 men. The clock feels like it moves in slow motion when you're a man down."

On getting his first assist in MLS...

"Obviously it means a lot. It gives me a lot of confidence. Dallas is the perfect club and a great example of rewarding players who come through the academy pipeline, the second team, or both, and move up. It feels great, and I thought it was really cool that I assisted Anderson Julio who came on at the same time as me. It definitely gives me confidence, as it would for any athlete in any sport."

On heading to Decision Day...

"You know, defeats early in the season happen. We're on the pinnacle of our season right now we're finding our form. Teams are bound to lose; that's part of football. No team wins every game, and what's important is how you respond. We have a great test coming up on the road in Vancouver, but we have the players and the talent to get it done. Look at what we did out there for 75 minutes a man down imagine what we can do with 11. I've got full confidence."







