LAFC's Six-Game Winning Streak Comes to End with 1-0 Loss in Austin

Published on October 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC dropped a difficult 1-0 decision to Austin FC at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX on Sunday night. Austin's Owen Wolff scored the lone goal of the match in the 83rd minute for the home side, ending LAFC's 429-minute streak of not allowing a goal.

The result snapped LAFC's six-match MLS winning streak, as the Black & Gold suffered its first loss since a defeat to San Diego on Aug. 31. The loss also ended LAFC's MLS road unbeaten streak at 11 games, with LAFC losing an MLS road match for the first time since April 5.

LAFC (17-8-8, 59 points), remains in third place in the Western Conference as it prepares to conclude regular season play next Saturday, Oct. 18 when the Black & Gold travels to face the Colorado Rapids on MLS Decision Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN LA App, 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish) and KYPA 1230 AM (Korean).







