Sounders FC Defeats Real Salt Lake, 1-0, Saturday Evening at Lumen Field in Final Regular-Season Home Match of 2025

Published on October 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC on game night

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC on game night(Seattle Sounders FC)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (14-9-10, 52 points) defeated Real Salt Lake (12-17-4, 40 points) 1-0 on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Paul Rothrock scored his fifth goal of the season across all competitions, as the Rave Green secured the fifth seed in the Western Conference with the result. With one match remaining in the 2025 MLS regular season, Sounders FC hits the road next Saturday, October 18 for a Decision Day matchup with New York City FC at Citi Field (3:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM). In addition to celebrating its annual Fan Appreciation Match, presented by matchday sponsor Providence, Sounders FC dropped its Leagues Cup 2025 championship banner from the rafters of Lumen Field during a pre-match ceremony.

MATCH NOTES

Seattle secured fifth place in the Western Conference with the result, currently sitting on 52 points (14-9-10) heading into the final day of the MLS regular season.

Including this season, the Rave Green have earned 50 points in 12 of their 17 seasons in MLS, two behind the LA Galaxy for most such seasons in league history.

Sounders FC is now 18-19-10 against Real Salt Lake in all competitions and 14-17-7 in regular-season play.

Tonight was Seattle's 22nd win in all competitions this season (14 in MLS, six in Leagues Cup and two in Concacaf Champions Cup play).

Paul Rothrock's goal in the fourth minute was his fourth in league play and fifth in all competitions.

Pedro de la Vega and Jordan Morris were both credited with assists on Rothrock's goal, their second and fifth of the season in all competitions, respectfully.

The Rave Green have scored 38 regular-season goals at home this year, a club record for a single year at Lumen Field. The club's previous high was 34 goals set in 2019.

Stefan Frei made his 350th regular-season appearance (all starts) for the club this evening, tying Kyle Beckerman for the fifth-most appearances by a player for a single club in MLS history.

Jackson Ragen made his 150th all-competitions appearance for Seattle tonight. The defender signed with the club prior to the 2022 season and helped Seattle win the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and 2025 Leagues Cup.

Tonight marked João Paulo's first start since May 14 against LAFC.

Stuart Hawkins made a substitute appearance in the 60th minute, his first appearance since June 1 against Minnesota United FC.

Tacoma Defiance players Sebastian Gomez, Peter Kingston and Antino Lopez were all available for selection today due to Extreme Hardship.

Kingston made his club debut in the 80th minute, subbing on for Pedro de la Vega.

Brian Schmetzer made four changes to the lineup from last week's match against Portland, with Jonathan Bell, João Paulo, Danny Leyva and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi replacing Kim Kee-Hee, Nouhou, Cristian Roldan and Albert Rusnák.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya

Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Jeremy Kieso

Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Mark Allatin

Attendance: 31,587

Weather: 55 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Paul Rothrock (Pedro de la Vega, Jordan Morris) 4'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

RSL - Brayan Vera (caution) 13'

RSL - Rwan Cruz (caution) 30'

RSL - Justen Glad (caution) 55'

RSL - Alexandros Katranis (caution) 71'

SEA - Danny Musovski (caution) 88'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Paul Rothrock, Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Jonathan Bell; João Paulo (Stuart Hawkins 60'), Danny Leyva; Pedro de la Vega (Peter Kingston* 80'), Jesús Ferreira (Antino Lopez* 90'+2'), Kalani Kossa-Rienzi; Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski 80')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Sebastian Gomez*, Osaze De Rosario

*Tacoma Defiance player eligible for selection due to Extreme Hardship

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 12

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 5

Real Salt Lake - Rafael Cabral; DeAndre Yedlin, Brayan Vera, Justen Glad, Alexandros Katranis; Diogo Gonçalves, Noel Caliskan (Johnny Russell 80'), Pablo Ruiz (Jesus Barea 70'), Emeka Eneli; Rwan Cruz (Victor Olatunji 64'), Ariath Piol (William Agada HT)

Substitutes not used: Sam Junqua, Tyler Wolff, Philip Quinton, Max Kerkvliet, Omar Marquez

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 21

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 1

- SOUNDERS FC -

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from October 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.