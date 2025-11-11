Six Additional Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for November FIFA Window

Published on November 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Six Sounders FC players have been called up to international duty for the November FIFA window, as Nouhou (Cameroon), Georgi Minoungou (Burkina Faso), Osaze De Rosario (Guyana), Reed Baker-Whiting (United States U-21s), Stuart Hawkins (United States U-20s) and Snyder Brunell (United States U-19s) all report to their national teams this week. Cristian Roldan (United States) and Obed Vargas (Mexico) have also been called into international duty during the November window.

Nouhou, 28, has 42 career international caps since making his debut for Cameroon in 2017. He played every minute in Les Lions Indomptables' three group stage matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including the country's historic 1-0 win over Brazil. The defender was most recently called up in October for a pair of World Cup Qualifiers, playing a full 90 minutes in each match. Cameroon, who currently sits in second place in CAF Group D with 19 points (5-1-4), continues its World Cup qualifying campaign against Democratic Republic of the Congo on November 13 (11:00 a.m. PT / ESPN+). Nouhou has 40 appearances (37 starts) in all competitions for Sounders FC this year, scoring two goals.

Minoungou, 23, earns his third career international call-up after joining Burkina Faso in both September and October for World Cup Qualifiers. Les Etalons are set to play a pair of friendlies against Niger and Benin during the November break. Minoungou has 32 appearances (six starts) in all competitions for Seattle this year, recording two goals and four assists.

De Rosario, 24, joins Guyana for a pair of friendlies during the November window. The forward has made nine international appearances since 2023, most recently appearing in World Cup qualifying earlier this year, where he scored a goal in a 3-0 win over Montserrat. He also scored in his debut for Guyana on November 11, 2023 against Antigua & Barbuda. Guyana friendlies are scheduled against Bonaire and Antigua on November 15 and Barbuda on November 18. De Rosario has scored five goals in all competitions for Seattle this year since signing with the First Team on May 8, including four during Seattle's Leagues Cup 2025 title-winning run.

Baker-Whiting, 20, earns his first callup to the U.S. U-21 Men's Youth National Team for a camp in Europe with friendlies scheduled against Denmark on November 14 and Serbia on November 18. He previously represented the USMYNT at the U-17, U-19 and U-20 levels. He most recently was called up for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile last month, appearing in four of the country's five matches during the tournament. The Seattle native has appeared in 19 matches (nine starts) in all competitions for the Rave Green this year, including a 90-minute shift opposite Lionel Messi in Seattle's 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on August 31. Baker-Whiting recently signed a new contract with the club through at least the 2028 season.

Hawkins, 19, travels to Alajuela, Costa Rica for a camp with the U.S. U-20s, where they are set to play two friendlies against Costa Rica on November 15 and 18. The defender made four appearances at the Concacaf U-20 Championships in Mexico last year where the U.S. finished second, making a substitute appearance in the championship match against Mexico. Prior to that, he has represented the USMYNT at the U-16 and U-17 levels, playing in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia in 2023, where he made four appearances. Hawkins made his Sounders FC debut earlier this year against LAFC on May 14 and has gone on to make three additional appearances.

Brunell, 18, joins the U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team for a camp in Wrexham, Wales with a trio of friendlies scheduled against Germany on November 12, Wales on November 15 and Japan on November 18. The midfielder previously joined the U-19s last month for a camp and friendlies in Marbella, Spain. Brunell also played for the U-18 MYNT in the UEFA Friendship Cup in Nyon, Switzerland, winning the title in a shootout win over Portugal. Brunell signed with the First Team in July and has scored two goals in eight appearances (three starts) for the club in all competitions.

Following a shootout loss to Minnesota United FC on Saturday in Game 3 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series, Seattle Sounders FC officially enters the offseason, with preparations underway for the 2026 campaign.







