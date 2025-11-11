Prince Owusu Called up by Ghana

CF Montréal forward Prince Owusu has been called up by the Ghana national team ahead of the upcoming international window, from November 10-18.

The Black Stars will play two matches during this window. They will first take on Japan in Toyota on Nov. 14 as part of the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup and will then play Korea Republic in a friendly match in Seoul on Nov. 18.

This is Owusu's first call-up to the Ghanaian national team. The 28-year-old striker has previously represented Germany at the U15, U18 and U19 levels.







