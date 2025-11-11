Inter Miami CF and Fracht Host Thanksgiving Initiative for Hope South Florida Families

Published on November 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF and main partner Fracht joined forces this past Friday to offer their support to the community once again, this time through a special Thanksgiving initiative - the initiative comes just in time for the upcoming holiday season. The two powerhouse organizations collaborated with Hope South Florida, providing families with a warm meal packed with holiday essentials.

Hope South Florida is on a mission to provide compassionate care to families and individuals in Broward County facing situational homelessness. It not only provides support through necessities like housing, food, clothing and water, but also through a community that empowers resiliency and strength through emotional support - a system that operates while prioritizing families and their need to stay together.

Funded by a generous donation from Fracht, Hope South Florida was able to purchase all the staple food items for a special Thanksgiving meal. On Thursday of last week, staff members of Inter Miami CF and Fracht came together at Hope South Florida's facility in Fort Lauderdale to prepare food like mashed potatoes, stuffing, turkey and more to be served the following day. On Friday Inter Miami and Fracht offered their time to serve a Thanksgiving feast to over 125 members of Hope South Florida, filling bellies and generating smiles.

"The holidays are meant to be a time for family and togetherness," said Camila Jocelyn-Holt, Inter Miami CF Director of Community Engagement. "Every family and individual at Hope South Florida deserves to experience the holidays to the fullest and we could not be more grateful to have fulfilled this initiative with the help of Fracht."

Angelica Rufin, Fracht's Partnership Manager of Executive Relations and Communications added, "At Fracht, our culture is rooted in family, giving, and support. We truly believe in the importance of giving back to the communities we serve. This Thanksgiving, we were proud to partner with Inter Miami and Hope South Florida to help feed families in need. Seeing the smiles and gratitude on everyone's faces reminds us what this season is all about-sharing, caring, and spreading blessings. Giving back isn't just something we do during the holidays; it's a reflection of who we are as a company."

Inter Miami looks forward to furthering its impact on our local community and beyond. Stay tuned for more of Inter Miami's upcoming holiday initiatives and follow along with our impact!







Major League Soccer Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.