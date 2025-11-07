Sounders FC Faces Minnesota United FC in Decisive Game 3 of Its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series on Saturday Afternoon at Allianz Field
Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC continues its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign with a series-determining Game 3 of its Round One Best-of-3 series against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, November 8 at Allianz Field (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
After Minnesota won Game 1 of the series on October 27, Seattle evened the series at a game apiece with a 4-2 win over the Loons on November 3 at Lumen Field. Obed Vargas scored twice, with Jordan Morris and Danny Musovski also adding goals for the Rave Green.
The winner of Saturday's Game 3 will face either San Diego FC or the Portland Timbers in the Western Conference Semifinals.
This is only the second year that Seattle and Minnesota have met in the postseason. The two sides previously faced off in the 2020 Western Conference Final that saw Sounders FC secure a thrilling 3-2 comeback to advance to its fourth MLS Cup Final in club history.
Seattle holds a commanding 15-3-3 all-time record over Minnesota in all competitions, though Minnesota leads the series 2-1-1 in 2025.
2025 marks the 16th time in 17 years in MLS that Seattle has qualified for the postseason, the most playoff appearances by an expansion team in league history and the most playoff appearances by any team since Sounders FC joined MLS in 2009.
With his goal on Monday, Morris is tied with Denis Bouanga for the most playoff goals among active players (10), while Stefan Frei (38) and Cristian Roldan (34) have the most playoff appearances among active players. Morris ranks fifth with 26 career postseason appearances.
Seattle Head Coach Brian Schmetzer has recorded 19 playoff wins since taking over the team during the 2016 season, third in MLS history behind only Bruce Arena and Sigi Schmid. His career playoff winning percentage of .688 is also fourth in MLS history among coaches with at least 10 postseason wins.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Callum Williams, Kyndra de St. Aubin & Andrew Weibe
Talent (Spanish): Diego Pessolano & Daniel Chapela
Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Pete Fewing
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
