Chicago Fire FC Acquires Midfielder André Franco on a Permanent Transfer from FC Porto
Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired midfielder André Franco on a permanent transfer from Futebol Club do Porto of Portugal's Primeira Liga.
Franco will occupy an international roster position with the Fire and his contract will run through June 30, 2028, with a Club option for the remainder of 2028. Per Club and MLS policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"We are thrilled to have André as part of the Chicago Fire on a permanent basis. His experience, character, and quality have already made a real impact on our team," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "We look forward to supporting him throughout his recovery and seeing him return stronger than ever."
Franco, 27, joined Chicago from Porto in August on loan and started five of the six matches in which he played. Franco registered four assists in his six games with Chicago, including two against the New England Revolution on Sept. 6 in his first start with the Men in Red. Franco also registered assists against Minnesota United and the Columbus Crew before suffering a torn ACL in the Club's 5-3 victory against Inter Miami CF in which the Club cliched a berth to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
At Porto, Franco appeared in 71 matches overall and scored five goals across all competitions since 2022. During his time with Porto, Franco helped the team win the Portuguese Cup title twice (2023, 2024) as well as Primeira Liga title in the 2022-23 season and the Portuguese Super Cup in 2025. He was also a member of the Porto side that qualified for and participated in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, making an appearance in the team's opening match against Brazilian side Palmeiras.
Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires midfielder André Franco on a permanent transfer from FC Porto of the of the Portuguese Primeira Liga. Franco will occupy an international roster position with the Fire and his contract will run through June 30, 2028, with a Club option for the remainder of 2028.
Name: André Franco
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 161 lbs
Date of Birth: April 12, 1998
Hometown: Lisbon, Portugal
Birthplace: Lisbon, Portugal
Citizenship: Portugal
Last Club: FC Porto
