Revolution Homegrown Defender Peyton Miller Called up for International Duty with United States Under-21 Team
Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution defender Peyton Miller has earned a United States Youth National Team call-up for next week's November FIFA international window. Miller is set to join the United States Under-21 squad for an international training camp in Europe, featuring matches against Denmark on Friday, Nov. 14 (12:00 p.m. ET) and Serbia on Tuesday, Nov. 18 (12:00 p.m. ET).
A Homegrown defender from Unionville, Conn., Miller most recently suited up for the United States Under-20 team during the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile, where he appeared in all five matches. The defender, who will celebrate his 18th birthday on Saturday, was the youngest player on the United States roster. Miller helped the United States reach the Quarterfinal Round of the tournament, with a victory over France in Group Stage play and a win over Italy in the Round of 16.
The outside back owns 11 total appearances for the United States Under-20s, including a goal-scoring performance in a friendly match against South Korea in November 2024. Miller has also earned three caps for the Under-16s and seven for the Under-17s, where he played in all four tournament matches during the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia to help the team reach the Round of 16.
During the 2025 MLS campaign, Miller's first full season with the Revolution, he collected 25 starts across 26 appearances, with two goals and two assists. Miller scored his first MLS tally in a goal-and-assist performance on May 31, a 3-0 victory at CF Montreal. In October, Miller earned his second selection to the annual MLS 22 Under 22 list, ranking at No. 7 as the youngest player in the 2025 class.
PEYTON MILLER
United States Under-21
Training Camp & Matches
November 14 vs. Denmark U-21
Vejle Stadion - Vejle, Denmark
12:00 p.m. ET
November 18 vs. Serbia U-21
TSC Arena - Backa Topola, Serbia
12:00 p.m. ET
