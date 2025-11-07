Messi Named on 2025 MLS Best XI
Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF announced today that captain Lionel Messi has been named in the 2025 MLS Best XI, which recognizes the league's top players at each position as determined by members of the media, MLS players, and MLS club technical staffs.
F: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)
M: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Evander (FC Cincinnati), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC)
D: Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Alex Freeman (Orlando City), Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)
GK: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)
Additionally, beyond being named to the 2025 MLS Best XI, captain Lionel Messi also returns as a finalist for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award after earning the honor in 2024. The Argentine maestro played a decisive role in leading Inter Miami CF to its best regular season in Club history, achieving the most wins, goals, and points ever, while capturing the Club's first Supporters' Shield and setting a new MLS single-season points record with 74. Messi topped the league with 36 goal contributions - 20 goals and 16 assists - the fifth-highest total in MLS history, while averaging an unprecedented 2.18 goal contributions per 90 minutes, the best rate ever recorded in the league.
Following another remarkable regular season, Messi now has the chance to become the first player in MLS history to win back-to-back MVP awards. The winner of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award will be announced later this year.
