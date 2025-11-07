Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called up to Mali National Team

Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution defender Mamadou Fofana has been called up by the Mali Men's National Team for an international friendly match against Jordan at Amman International Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 18 (1:30 p.m. ET).

Fofana owns 48 appearances, including 43 matches started, with one goal scored for his native Mali. The 27-year-old most recently suited up for a pair of FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches in October, registering consecutive 90-minute performances in a 2-0 shutout win over Chad and a 4-1 victory over Madagascar. Fofana also logged two starts for Mali during FIFA World Cup Qualifying Matches in September.

In his debut campaign with New England, Fofana started all 30 of his games played. The central defender featured in the starting lineup for all 10 of the Revolution's shutouts in 2025, marking the fifth time in club history that New England recorded 10-or-more clean sheets in a single season.

MAMADOU FOFANA

Mali

International Friendly Match

November 18 at Jordan

Amman International Stadium - Amman, Jordan

