Chicago Fire FC Acquires Midfielder Anton Salétros

Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced its acquisition of midfielder Anton Salétros from AIK of the Swedish Allsvenskan. His contract will run through the 2028 MLS Season.

"We're excited to welcome Anton to the Chicago Fire. His experience across both international and league play will have an immediate impact on our roster as we continue to push forward," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "Anton brings a winning mentality and competitive edge - qualities that will elevate our team next season."

Salétros, 29, joins Chicago after having played in more than 350 matches in various competitions across Europe, including the Swedish Allsvenskan, Europa League Qualifying, Champions League Qualifying, the Russian Cup, the Russian Premier League, the Norweigan Eliteserien, the French Ligue 2 and the Swedish Cup. During that stretch, Salétros won the Allsvenskan with AIK in 2018, as well as the Hungarian Cup in the 2018-2018 season with Újpest FC.

Salétros made his professional debut in 2013 with AIK after moving up through the ranks at the Swedish side. He was later loaned to Hungarian side Újpest FC, with whom he won the Hungarian Cup in the 2017-18 season. Following the loan spell in Hungary, Salétros joined Russian team Rostov and Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 before transferring to SM Caen, then of the French Ligue 2. It was at Sarpsborg 08 that Salétros made a name for himself, appearing in 78 matches and scoring 11 goals across all competitions from 2020-2022.

On the international stage, Salétros has represented Sweden from the U-15 age group through the senior Sweden Men's National Team. The midfielder has earned 19 caps for Sweden including six UEFA Nations League matches and four 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. His lone goal for the Sweden senior side came on June 10 in a 4-3 win against Algeria in an international friendly.

Name: Anton Salétros

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 161 lbs.

Date of birth: April 12, 1996

Hometown: Stockholm, Sweden

Birthplace: Stockholm, Sweden

Citizenship: Sweden, Hungary

Previous Club: AIK







