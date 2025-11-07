Kévin Denkey Named FC Cincinnati Humanitarian of the Year, Presented by Procter & Gamble

Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati forward Kévin Denkey has been named the club's 2025 Humanitarian of the Year, presented by Procter & Gamble. Denkey, in just his first season with the Orange and Blue, has already made a significant impact in the local Cincinnati community.

Denkey joins teammates Roman Celentano (2024) and Alec Kann (2023), and former FC Cincinnati defender Ray Gaddis (2022) to receive the yearly honor. Denkey was honored with the club award during FC Cincinnati's Decision Day match against CF Montréal.

A moment of on-field magic against Sporting Kansas City earlier this season - an acrobatic bicycle kick at TQL Stadium - sparked the inspiration for Denkey's largest charitable event of the year, when he donated 150 bicycles to students at the Hays-Porter School on May 19, less than one month after his bicycle kick goal.

The bicycles were a reward for those students who had achieved perfect or near perfect attendance and/or Honor Roll perfromance and to encourage future performance in the classroom. Denkey, in conjunction with the FC Cincinnati Foundation, provided helmets for each student.

Denkey also made visits throughout the year to important community pillars, including Station 9 of the Cincinnati Fire Department to learn about how they serve and protect the local communities







