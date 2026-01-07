FC Cincinnati Sign Defender Kyle Smith

Published on January 7, 2026

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have signed defender Kyle Smith to a contract through the 2026 season, with an option through June 2027, the club announced today. Smith, a Cincinnati native and graduate of La Salle High School, has made over 300 professional appearances in his 10-year professional career including spending the past seven seasons with Orlando City SC.

Smith, 33, made 216 appearances in all competitions with Orlando. He scored five goals for the Lions and was part of the club's 2022 U.S. Open Cup-winning season.

"We're thrilled to bring Kyle back home to Cincinnati," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's an experienced player, an exceptional teammate, and a winner. We're proud to welcome him to the club."

Prior to his seven seasons in MLS with Orlando, Smith made 103 appearances in three seasons with Louisville City FC, scoring nine goals and eight assists. He was part of Lou City's back-to-back championship seasons in 2017 and 2018 before moving to MLS. With Orlando and Louisville, Smith made 18 combined appearances against FC Cincinnati dating back to 2016, including 11 in the Queen City.

"I'm incredibly grateful and excited to join FC Cincinnati," said Smith. "This is a special club with amazing fans and a winning culture. Coming home to Cincinnati means a lot to me personally, and I can't wait to compete for trophies in front of the best supporters in MLS at TQL Stadium. I'm ready to do whatever the team needs to help win games and push for championships."

Smith, the 2009 Greater Catholic League South Soccer Player of the Year at La Salle High School, was a four-year starter at Transylvania University following his high school career. He graduated from the program as the Pioneers' all-time leader in goals (47). As a junior he set single-season program records in goals (18) - a goal tally he then matched in his senior season - and in goal contributions (40).

After graduation, he played two seasons with the Premier Development League's Cincinnati Dutch Lions in 2014 and 2015 before joining Louisville City.

TRANSACTION: On January 7, 2026, FC Cincinnati sign Kyle Smith to a contract through 2026, with an option through June 2027.

KYLE SMITH

Position: Full Back

Height: 5'11''

Birthdate: January 9, 1992 (33)

Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio

Nationality: American

How Acquired: Via signing on January 7, 2026.

