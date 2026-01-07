Colorado Rapids Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on January 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today their 2026 preseason schedule as they prepare for the 2026 MLS regular season. This preseason training camp will mark the first for Colorado under newly appointed Head Coach Matt Wells.

The Rapids will spend the entirety of their preseason training camp in Palm Beach, Florida from Jan. 13 through Feb. 14. The club will face off against fellow MLS sides throughout the camp, with multiple friendlies scheduled over the course of the approximate four weeks spent in Florida.

The club will kick off their slate of friendlies against Nashville SC on January 23. On February 7, the Rapids will get their first look at this year's Columbus Crew squad, a club that Colorado will face off against in the MLS Regular Season this September. The Rapids will round out their preseason schedule with another Eastern Conference opponent, this time being Orlando City SC on February 14.

Colorado will have an additional friendly on January 29 against an opponent that will be announced at a later date.

Match Schedule

Jan. 23 - Nashville SC

Jan. 29 - TBD

Feb. 7 - Columbus Crew

Feb. 14 - Orlando City SC

The matches will be closed door and not livestreamed, but fans can follow the Rapids' official social media channels for updates.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.