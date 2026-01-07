Inter Miami CF Signs Brazilian Defender Micael dos Santos on Loan

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Brazilian center-back Micael dos Santos from Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side SE Palmeiras on loan through the conclusion of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with an option to make the transfer permanent at the conclusion of the loan.

The 25-year-old left-footed defender arrives at Inter Miami after spending the 2025 season with Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras. During his time with the club, Micael made 28 appearances and recorded one assist across all competitions, including the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Campeonato Paulista, Copa Libertadores, Copa do Brasil, and the FIFA Club World Cup, where he faced Inter Miami CF in the group stage of the tournament.

A native of São Paulo, Brazil, Micael began his professional career in Brazil's lower divisions, featuring for Inter de Limeira and Independente Limeira. His performances earned him a move to top-flight side Clube Atlético Mineiro on loan in 2019, before securing a permanent transfer in 2020. Between 2021 and 2022, Micael featured during a highly successful period for Atlético Mineiro, helping the club capture multiple honors, including the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A (2021), Copa do Brasil (2021), Campeonato Mineiro (2021, 2022), and the Supercopa do Brasil (2022).

In 2022, Micael joined Houston Dynamo FC on a season-long loan, continuing his development with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Houston Dynamo 2. Ahead of the 2023 MLS season, he signed a permanent deal with Houston, where he went on to make 80 appearances and score three goals across all competitions over two seasons. During his time with the Dynamo, Micael helped the club lift the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2023 and earned Defender of the Year honors before departing for Palmeiras in 2025 in what marked the largest transfer fee in Houston Dynamo FC history.

Now, Micael joins Inter Miami CF following his most recent stint in Brazil, bringing experience at both the domestic and international levels. The Brazilian center back is set to reinforce the Club's defensive line ahead of the 2026 season and will remain under contract through the end of the campaign, with an option for Inter Miami to make the move permanent.

