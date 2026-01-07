GEODIS Park to Host Opening Matches of 2026 SheBelieves Cup Presented by Visa, Featuring the USA, Argentina, Canada and Colombia

Published on January 7, 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - GEODIS Park, in conjunction with U.S. Soccer, announced today the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) will return to Nashville on Sunday, March 1 when GEODIS Park hosts the opening matches of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup presented by Visa®. The USWNT, which is ranked second in the world, will face Argentina (No. 30) at 4 p.m. CT following Canada's (No. 10) match against Colombia (No. 20) at 1 p.m. CT.

This year's iteration of the SheBelieves Cup, which is part of U.S. Soccer's SheBelieves initiative to inspire and empower women and girls to achieve their goals in sport and beyond, will mark the USWNT's third match at GEODIS Park, its seventh in Nashville, and The Castle's second time hosting the international tournament.

Nashville SC Season Ticket members will have access to an exclusive presale window for all 2026 SheBelieves Cup Matches at GEODIS Park beginning on Friday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.com. U.S. Soccer Insiders can also pre-purchase tickets for all tournament fixtures starting Thursday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. CT and tickets will become available to the general public on Monday, Jan. 12 at ussoccer.com.

2026 SHEBELIEVES CUP, PRESENTED BY VISA:

Date Matches Stadium City Kickoff (Local)

March 1 Canada vs. Colombia GEODIS Park Nashville, Tenn. 1 p.m. CT

March 1 USA vs. Argentina GEODIS Park Nashville, Tenn. 4 p.m. CT

March 4 Argentina vs. Colombia ScottsMiracle-Gro Field Columbus, Ohio 3:30 p.m. ET

March 4 USA vs. Canada ScottsMiracle-Gro Field Columbus, Ohio 6:30 p.m. ET

March 7 Canada vs. Argentina Sports Illustrated Stadium Harrison, N.J. 12:30 p.m. ET

March 7 USA vs. Colombia Sports Illustrated Stadium Harrison, N.J. 3:30 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

All USWNT matches will be broadcast on TBS, TNT and/or truTV, Telemundo and/or Universo, and streamed on HBO Max and Peacock. All non-U.S. games will also be available on truTV and HBO Max. All three U.S. games are also available on the radio in English on Westwood One and in Spanish on Futbol de Primera.

USWNT IN MUSIC CITY

The 2026 SheBelieves Cup will mark the USWNT's third fixture at GEODIS Park, its seventh in Nashville, and 10th all-time in Tennessee. The U.S. played its second-ever SheBelieves Cup match at Nissan Stadium on March 6, 2016 during a 1-0 victory over France, made its GEODIS Park debut on Feb. 19, 2023 when it defeated Japan 1-0 and last visited The Castle for an international friendly on Oct. 27, 2024 in a 3-1 win over Iceland. The USWNT is undefeated all-time when playing in the Tri-Star State.

TICKETS

An exclusive presale window for Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will begin Friday, Jan. 9 for all 2026 SheBelieves Cup Matches at GEODIS Park and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. U.S. Soccer Insiders can also pre-purchase tickets starting Thursday, Jan. 8.

Presales for all three 2026 SheBelieves doubleheaders will begin on Thursday, Jan. 8 and run through Monday, Jan. 12. The public on-sale for all venues will commence on Jan. 12.

Circle members supporting the U.S. Soccer Development Fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact circles@ussoccer.org for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRESALES FOR U.S. SOCCER INSIDERS

For the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming U.S. Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

VISA PRESALE

Thanks to Visa, the exclusive payment technology partner of U.S. Soccer, Visa cardholders have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale date. Visa cardholders can purchase tickets from Friday, January 9 at 1 p.m. local venue time to Monday, January 12 at 8 a.m. local venue time through ussoccer.com. As the preferred card of U.S. Soccer, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.

Sales Schedule Presale Date & Start Time

Circle Insiders Presale (Circle Insiders) Thursday, Jan. 8 | 10 a.m. CT

VIP Insiders Presale (VIP Insiders) Thursday, Jan. 8 | 1 p.m. CT

Premium Insiders Presale (Premium & Premium Family Insiders) Thursday, Jan. 8 | 4 p.m. CT

Nashville SC Season Ticket Members Friday, Jan. 9 | 10 a.m. CT

Standard Insiders Presale (Standard Insiders) Friday, Jan. 9 | 10 a.m. CT

Visa Presale (Visa cardholders only) Friday, Jan. 9 | 1 p.m. CT

Public Sale Monday, Jan. 12 | 10 a.m. CT







