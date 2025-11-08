Fernández Brace Lifts New York City FC into Semifinals

Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals with a 3-1 win over Charlotte FC, to take the Best-of-3 series 2-1. A wonderful opener from Nico Fernández gave New York City the lead, before Alonso Martínez doubled that advantage early in the second half. Idan Toklomati reduced New York City's advantage in the 81st minute before Nico Fernández notched his second of the night to give his side an emphatic 3-1 win.

Match Recap

It was win-or-go-home for both sides on Friday night as New York City FC faced Charlotte FC in Game 3 of the Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

A narrow penalty shootout victory for Charlotte in the last meeting leveled the series at 1-1 and forced a decisive Game 3 at Bank of America Stadium, with both sides knowing only a win would keep their playoff hopes alive.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made one change to the team that started in the Bronx last weekend, as Hannes Wolf replaced Raúl Gustavo.

The hosts flew out of the blocks in search of an early lead, with Wilfried Zaha going close in the 10th minute-only for a crucial block from Thiago Martins to deny him a clear look at goal.

One of several early interventions by New York City's backline, when Djibril Diani escaped their attentions, he flashed a header well wide in the 14th minute.

Forced to defend during the early exchanges, Nicolás Fernández Mercau looked to open the scoring in the 27th minute for New York City, but Tim Ream stood firm with an important block.

Charlotte had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 34th minute when Brandt Bronico found space inside the area, but he blazed his strike over the bar.

With the game delicately balanced at 0-0, it seemed a moment of brilliance was needed to break the deadlock-and it arrived in first-half stoppage time through Nico Fernández.

The move began when a Charlotte corner was cleared out of the box, and Fernández pounced on the loose ball inside his own half. He nicked it past Tim Ream and raced away before rifling it high past Kristijan Kahlina from a tight angle to give New York City the lead.

The second half began with both sides threatening early, but it was New York City who claimed an important second goal through Alonso Martínez.

Once again arriving via a Charlotte set piece, a perfectly weighted pass from Maxi Moralez released the Costa Rican in behind for a footrace with Nathan Byrne. Martínez eventually settled the ball before calmly sliding it underneath Kahlina to make it 2-0.

The contest grew feisty after that goal as Charlotte pushed desperately to find a way back into the game. The tempo became disjointed, and clear chances were few and far between.

New York City were forced into their first change of the night in the 75th minute when Andrés Perea suffered an unfortunate injury, with Raúl Gustavo coming on in his place.

Just three minutes later, Moralez slipped Wolf in down the left, and his low cross looked destined for Martínez-only for a last-ditch challenge to take it off his toe.

Instead, it was the hosts who pulled one back in the 81st minute through Idan Toklomati, who reacted quickest to turn it home after Archie Goodwin flicked the ball toward goal.

Jansen turned to his bench once more as the match entered stoppage time-Agustín Ojeda and Julián Fernández replacing Martínez and Moralez.

With 12 minutes of added time to endure, New York City were forced to dig deep defensively. Yet, even under pressure, they managed to conjure one final, decisive counterattack to seal the result.

It began with a long ball from Ojeda to Wolf. The Austrian did brilliantly to bring it under control before waiting for the overlapping run of Nico Fernández. Slipping his teammate through, the Argentine delivered a sublime dinked finish from the tightest of angles to confirm New York City's place in the next round.

Fernández was substituted shortly after, with Strahinja Tanasijević coming on for the closing moments-the final act on a night when New York City triumphed 3-1 in Charlotte, clinching a 2-1 victory in the Best-of-3 series.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia Union.







