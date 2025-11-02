FC Dallas Exits Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs After Shootout Defeat

Published on November 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas fell 4-2 in a penalty shootout to Vancouver Whitecaps FC after a 1-1 draw in regulation Saturday night at Toyota Stadium, ending the club's run in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

THE MOOSE IS LOOSE IN THE PLAYOFFS

Forward Petar Musa scored his first goal of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in his first home postseason match at Toyota Stadium, finding the net in the 25th minute. Musa's tally tied Jason Kreis for the most goals scored (19) in all competitions by an FC Dallas player in a single season. Dallas holds a 7-3-5 record when Musa scores this season. Midfielder Ramiro recorded his first assist of the playoffs on Musa's goal, marking the the second time this season the Brazilian has assisted the Croatian striker.

HOMEGROWN PLAYOFF DEBUT

Homegrown Nolan Norris became the 12th player to make his playoff debut for FC Dallas tonight. Norris leads the Homegrowns in appearances this season with 14.

HOME PLAYOFF HISTORY

With Saturday's 1-1 draw in regulation, FC Dallas' all-time home playoff record stands at 6-4-4. The club closed the 2025 season on a six-match unbeaten streak at Toyota Stadium across all competitions.

SEASON CONCLUSION

FC Dallas concludes the 2025 campaign with a 12-13-12 record across all competitions, returning to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in a season. The club finished the year unbeaten in its final six home matches and will look to build on its late-season form when it returns to action in 2026 inside a renovated Toyota Stadium.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"I thought we came out amazing. We played a beautiful first half, front footed, ultra aggressive, just like we wanted to. I asked the guys to raise their mentality, and they did that for our fans and for each other. They fought for the badge. I thought the mentality in the second half was really good too. In the end, it just comes down to the smallest details, inches of play. I've only seen the goal once, but it looked like a play that (Michael) Collodi was about to save. I think Anderson Julio felt it was a clearance moment. It was just one of those unlucky situations where the game turns late. We played a really good game, and I'm proud of our guys. They had a few bigger chances at the end while pushing, but we need to be better in those final five minutes. When the ref holds up that board for stoppage time, that should give us an extra jolt to get across the finish line. Even looking back, the corner that led to the goal might have gone off them. It's really close. I just wish we could have found the second goal to make that moment obsolete. But overall, I'm proud of our guys. We fought hard tonight, and I thought we deserved something from that game."

On Nolan Norris...

"I mean, Nolan played outstanding. You just feel bad for a kid who stood on his head and played a beautiful game. What people are probably going to talk about is the penalty, and that's tough. I told him we just have to grow from this. It doesn't feel good right now to hear that message, and there's nothing I can say to those guys that will make tonight feel any better. We're going in the right direction."

On the penalty kicks...

"We all know how they are. Everyone's been watching penalty shootouts all season. Nolan and Patrickson Delgado didn't play much, but they are guys who are lethal in training when it comes to penalties. You see that in practice and know you're picking the right guys to step up and shoot. But you can't replicate the pressure of a stadium and all eyes on you. You just can't. It's a growth moment and a learning lesson for all of us."

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

On the team's journey to end the season...

"This has been an absolute rollercoaster, emotional, physical, even spiritually, just to get back here to the playoffs where this club belongs. We just came up short, but credit to everybody in this organization to really turn this thing around."

On the atmosphere tonight...

"Incredible, just incredible. I remember last time was against Minnesota here and it was unforgettable as my first year when I signed, and to feel it all over again, it was incredible, everyone from Frisco with all the way to Dallas. It was an amazing night."

Defender Sebastien Ibeagha

On the emotions of the locker room...

"We feel gutted about tonight. We played well. Vancouver is the number two team in the Western Conference and for 90 minutes we controlled the game. I'm proud of everyone in this locker room. We came into this week of training knowing we couldn't perform the way we did in Game 1. I'm proud of the way we responded, but I feel gutted about tonight's result."

On the growth of the team throughout the second half of the season...

"I think it's a testament to the players, the staff, and Eric (Quill). We looked at the first half of the season and knew we had to improve and fight for each other more. You saw that tonight and I think that is our identity going forward."







