Philadelphia Union Are Moving On

Published on November 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

With tonight's result, your Philadelphia Union are headed to the Eastern Conference Semifinals! The Boys in Blue are at Subaru Park the rest of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and now you can too with tickets on sale for the next round.

Official date and time will be announced by Major League Soccer upon the conclusion of the first round with the Conference Semifinals scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 22nd and Sunday, November 23rd.

Subaru Park has been a fortress all season long and you can help make it loud again as the Union look to write another epic chapter in the club's postseason history. Tickets for the first home game are limited so don't miss your chance to secure your seat!







