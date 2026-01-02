Philadelphia Union Agree to Transfer of Defender Kai Wagner to Birmingham City F.C.

Published on January 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today they have reached a transfer agreement with second-tier English Football League side, Birmingham City F.C., for defender Kai Wagner in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee.

"The contributions Kai has made to this club over the last seven seasons have been nothing short of exceptional," said Philadelphia Union Head Coach, Bradley Carnell. "He has been a crucial piece of this team's success over the past seven seasons, and we remain grateful not only for his consistent dedication and hard work, but his staunch leadership qualities both on and off the field. At this time, we are honoring Kai's wishes to continue his career in Europe, as he feels this is the right step for him and his family. We wish him all the best and know he will continue to find success."

Wagner, 28, established himself as one of Major League Soccer's top left backs since joining the league in 2019. He holds the club record for regular season assists with 56, surpassing Sebastien Le Toux's previous record when he notched his 51st assist on September 28, 2024. With eight career goals, 204 games played (198 starts) and 17,785 minutes logged, Wagner has been a stalwart of the Union's backline, helping the team secure two Supporters' Shields and making six playoff appearances, including an MLS Cup Final. Individually, Wagner is a three-time MLS All-Star and two-time MLS Best XI selection. Prior to joining the Union, Wagner came from German side Würzburger Kickers.

Wagner will join Birmingham City F.C. who are in the midst of their 2025-26 EFL Championship season, sitting at 14th in the table. The Blues have earned major honors in their history, including two League Cup titles, and were recently promoted from League One to The Championship at the end of the 2024-25 season.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.